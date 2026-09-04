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Mexican dark elektro act C-Lekktor combines the digital EPs “Antimateria” and “C:file” on a single collector’s CD digipak, limited to 300 copies worldwide and confirmed for 30 October 2026 on Alfa Matrix. The CD is also sold in a three-way bundle with new albums from Llumen and Implant.

“Antimateria” holds six new songs: “Antimateria”, “Eterna Desolación”, “Monster”, “Unbreakable”, “Never Give A Fuck” and “De La Gloria Al Infierno 2.0”, built on the bilingual harsh vocals and distorted synths Markko “The Shape” Barrientos has used across two decades of C-Lekktor releases.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/antimateria-ep" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Antimateria EP by C-LEKKTOR</a>

‘C:file’ rebuilds four Cenobita songs with Claus Bita on vocals

The second EP, credited to C-Lekktor vs. Cenobita, reworks four songs by Mexican cyber-industrial act Cenobita: “Confessions”, “Niño Atómico”, “Estrellas” and “Fugitivo”. Barrientos has cited Cenobita’s live shows during Mexico’s 1990s industrial underground as a formative influence on C-Lekktor’s own sound, and original Cenobita frontman Claus Bita returned to rerecord his vocals specifically for these versions, turning the tribute into a joint recording between the two acts rather than a straight cover set.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/c-file-ep" target="_blank" rel="noopener">C:file EP by C-LEKKTOR vs. CENOBITA</a>

About C-Lekktor

C-Lekktor is the Mexican dark elektro project of Markko “The Shape” Barrientos, who started releasing music under the name in 2004 with the debut album “Re-A-Gression” after several years as a DJ under the same alias. Working alongside co-member Jamie, the project built a catalogue of harsh, bilingual industrial EBM that placed it alongside Mexican genre leaders Hocico, Rabia Sorda and Amduscia, drawing comparisons to Suicide Commando, Alien Vampires, Noisuf-X and Agonoize.

C-Lekktor signed to Alfa Matrix in September 2022 and marked the deal with the 2CD “New World Disorder”, ending five years without a new album and including a sixteen-track bonus disc of remixes by ESA, Centhron, Xperiment, The Psychic Force, Fabrikc, Aesthetische, Neikka RPM, Venal Flesh, Nano Infect, Circuito Cerrado, Llumen, Nevel, SynthAttack, Chamaeleon, Miseria Ultima and Third Realm. The following month the band expanded to a trio, adding DJ and producer Dimitri Berzerk, reported in C-Lekktor adds new member to line-up: DJ & producer Dimitri Berzerk. C-Lekktor marked its 20th anniversary in September 2024 with the rerecorded 2CD “2.0”, covered in C-Lekktor celebrates 20 years of dark elektro with ‘2.0’ 2CD. Barrientos also records under the side projects Circuito Cerrado and Kromak. “Antimateria + C:file” follows a run of festival and concert dates and brings together the project’s new material and its tribute to one of its formative influences on a single, strictly limited disc.

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