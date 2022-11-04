C-Lekktor adds new member to line-up: DJ & producer Dimitri Berzerk
C-Lekktor expands, the duo consisting of Markko and Jamie welcome a fourth member to their line-up: Dj/Producer Dimitri Berzerk aka d·b. The news was announced on Facebook last night as you can see below.
C-Lekktor has a new album out since last week, the 2CD “New World Disorder” which is also available as download via Bandcamp and all other services. With “New World Disorder”, the band breaks 5 years of extended silence. The release offers a fusion of classic dark hellektro with upbeat industrial EBM.
Note that this 2CD is a limited edition first pressing including a 16-track bonus disc featuring remixes by ESA, Centhron, Xperiment, The Psychic Force, Fabrikc, Aesthetische, Neikka RPM, Venal Flesh, Nano Infect, Circuito Cerrado, Llumen, Nevel, Synthattack, Chamaeleon, Miseria Ultima and Third Realm.
Below is the Facebook announcement.
