Blood&Ink releases ‘The Pharmacist Pageant’ single

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Blood&Ink releases “The Pharmacist Pageant,” a track from the industrial glam metalcore project’s debut album “Rusted Soaked Stage Ritual.” The album is self-released and available on Bandcamp, with streaming-store distribution through DistroKid.

Blood&Ink is the solo project of Burlington, New Jersey vocalist and songwriter William Forfar, who also performs as Reck. “Rusted Soaked Stage Ritual” contains three tracks: “Filthy Circuit Baptism,” “The Pharmacist Pageant” and “Machines Learned to Dance.” Forfar wrote and performed all three songs. “The Pharmacist Pageant” addresses medication, trauma and the struggle to hold on to one’s identity. Forfar described his approach to the material: “Instead of telling a story, I’m speaking a truth.”

<a href="https://bloodandinkband.bandcamp.com/album/rusted-soaked-stage-ritual" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Rusted Soaked Stage Ritual by Blood&Ink</a>

“Rusted Soaked Stage Ritual” is available as a digital album on Bandcamp, with a Spotify pre-save link via DistroKid for the pending streaming-store rollout.

About Blood&Ink

Blood&Ink is the independent industrial glam metalcore project of William Forfar, known on stage as Reck, based in Burlington, New Jersey. The project blends machine-driven heaviness, theatrical atmosphere and a first-person vocal approach built around trauma, identity and survival, under the guiding line “Let the Blood flow through the Ink.”

“Rusted Soaked Stage Ritual,” released 19 October 2026, is Blood&Ink’s debut, self-released through Bandcamp with distribution via DistroKid. The three-track set moves from the “mechanical aggression and defiance” of opener “Filthy Circuit Baptism,” through “The Pharmacist Pageant,” to the closing “Machines Learned to Dance,” which contrasts human feeling with a more mechanical world. A live performance video of “Filthy Circuit Baptism” is available on Blood&Ink’s YouTube channel.

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