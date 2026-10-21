October 21, 2026

Red Deviil – Tesoros Infernales (Digital/Vinyl Album – X-IMG)

Inferno Sound Diaries October 21, 2026
Red Deviil – "Tesoros Infernales" album cover
🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

Red Deviil is a Mexican duo formed by Guni Ca and Blak G. Alongside various other productions and releases, they have previously released an album on X-IMG. They now return with nine tracks, including three remixes.

Red Deviil draws clear inspiration from a blend of EBM and Dark-Electro. With the exception of one track, the songs are entirely instrumental, without even a spoken-word sample in sight. This creates the impression of a Cinematic form of EBM infused with Techno influences. The atmosphere is dark—or, one might say, pitch-black. The tracks have an appeal of their own, further enhanced by remixes from Filmmaker, Mind | Matter and, above all, Arnaud Rebotini. The latter remains a true master of analogue sounds, transforming them into robust, intelligent Techno-Body music. His remix here is a real treat.

This release comes highly recommended, with Arnaud Rebotini’s contribution standing out as the absolute highlight. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Keront – Arnaud Rebotini Remix”:

https://x-img.bandcamp.com/track/keront-arnaud-rebotini-remix

Support Side-Line

More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)
Why we ask

Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive.

Handled by PayPal.

Tags:

You may have missed

In Strict Confidence "Fever" single cover artwork

In Strict Confidence releases ‘Fever’ single and video

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 20, 2026
Martin Gore and Cliff Damavandi press photo for "Cross Whisper"

Martin Gore and Cliff Damavandi release ‘Cross Whisper’ as MG x CD + JL =, with vocals by Gore’s daughter

Jan Ronald Stange October 20, 2026
Eva X portrait photo

EVA X sets release date for new album ‘TURBOPINK’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 20, 2026
gare-terminus-kenosis

Gare Terminus previews ‘Kenosis’ album with ‘Wisdom of the Forest’ video

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 20, 2026
Orquídeas em Prosa releases 'Beijo Nuclear' single

Orquídeas em Prosa releases ‘Beijo Nuclear’ single

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 20, 2026