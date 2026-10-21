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Red Deviil is a Mexican duo formed by Guni Ca and Blak G. Alongside various other productions and releases, they have previously released an album on X-IMG. They now return with nine tracks, including three remixes.

Red Deviil draws clear inspiration from a blend of EBM and Dark-Electro. With the exception of one track, the songs are entirely instrumental, without even a spoken-word sample in sight. This creates the impression of a Cinematic form of EBM infused with Techno influences. The atmosphere is dark—or, one might say, pitch-black. The tracks have an appeal of their own, further enhanced by remixes from Filmmaker, Mind | Matter and, above all, Arnaud Rebotini. The latter remains a true master of analogue sounds, transforming them into robust, intelligent Techno-Body music. His remix here is a real treat.

This release comes highly recommended, with Arnaud Rebotini’s contribution standing out as the absolute highlight. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Keront – Arnaud Rebotini Remix”:

https://x-img.bandcamp.com/track/keront-arnaud-rebotini-remix

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I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com