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French/Greek no wave and dark wave duo Sensitive Content has released its debut album, ‘Romantic Asthmatic’, digitally on 2 October 2026. A limited transparent-vinyl edition of 200 copies, including a colour insert, follows on 23 October through the Italian label Manic Depression.

The eight-track album centers on romantic and sexual relationships, moving from the start of a connection to its end. The band describes the record as addressing “the huge factor of the collapsing society that divides humans with animals,” alongside themes of toxic masculinity and power control. Sensitive Content calls “Romantic Asthmatic” an “accurate description of what we experience in our dark dead end times,” with romance and love cast as an escape that fails once a relationship turns destructive.

<a href="https://sensitivecontent.bandcamp.com/album/romantic-asthmatic" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Romantic Asthmatic by Sensitive Content</a>

The tracklist for “Romantic Asthmatic” runs: “Grievious Blow,” “Knifer,” “Gynaika,” “Charisma Phantasma,” “Heatwave,” “Tu Veux Un Sac?,” “They Run” and “To Telos.” The first single, “Grievious Blow,” has an accompanying video.

About Sensitive Content

Sensitive Content is a French/Greek no wave and dark wave duo. “Romantic Asthmatic” is the project’s debut album, released digitally through its own Bandcamp page before the vinyl edition’s release on the Italian label Manic Depression. No further biographical details about the duo have been made public at the time of writing.

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