Blank – Aftergloom (EP – Blank)
Genre/Influences: EBM, Electro-Pop, Cinematic.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: Davide Mazza brings us new Blank songs plus an appetizer to his new album “Xylomorphosis”.
Content: Italian artist Blank mixes influences together, creating a sonic symbiosis between EBM and Electro-Pop elements plus a surprising -and definitely, new Cinematic style. You’ll also notice the old-styled and familiar Trance touch running through the work as well.
+ + + : Blank is a project which tries to renew it self by injecting new influences like the Cinematic style on top of the familiar elements. It creates a diversified but exciting work. I like the previously unreleased, Trance-driven “Don’t Think What You Think – Remix” but also the film-noir sounding “Running Nymph – Club Mix” and the spooky, subtle “Gone Wrong”.
– – – : There’s maybe not a true title song featured here but we get cool, diversified, songs instead.
Conclusion: Blank remains a sophisticated and Electro-Futuristic project.
Best songs: “Don’t Think What You Think – Remix”, “Running Nymph – Club Mix”, “Gone Wrong”.
Rate: 7½.
Artist: www.facebook.com/blankinyourmind
