Blancmange 80s backcatalogue reissued in vinyl boxset ‘The Blanc Tapes’ incl. bonus tracks – listen here

Out via London Records is a limited vinyl boxset of Blancmange, called “The Blanc Tapes”. The boxset holds all three albums released in the eighties with each album being a double 12” black vinyl in gatefold sleeve with printed inner-sleeves. A download card is also included.

Each album includes the original album (remastered), plus B-sides, extended versions, remixes, previously unreleased tracks and demos. It also includes the band’s last ever EP under London Records, “I can see it”.

3 albums in the 80s, huge legacy

The English synth-pop band Blancmange formed in Harrow, London, in 1979. The band were a duo for most of their career, composed of Neil Arthur (vocals) and Stephen Luscombe (keyboards). They came to prominence in the early 1980s releasing four highly well scoringsingles, such as “Living on the Ceiling”, “Waves”, “Blind Vision” and “Don’t Tell Me”. They would go on to release three albums during the eighties: “Happy Families” (1982), “Mange Tout” (1984) and “Believe You Me” (1985).

The duo broke up in 1986 but reformed in 2011 and released their fourth album “Blanc Burn” (2011). Luscombe left following the release and since then Arthur has continued to perform under the Blancmange name. He has released three further studio albums and a number of compilations, including a re-recording of the band’s debut album, titled “Happy Families Too”.

Below you can listen to the 3 albums in their extended new edition.

