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Pet Shop Boys have announced two performances at London’s O2 Arena on 9 and 10 July 2027, with Boy Harsher and Saint Etienne joining them as special guests on both nights. The concerts will feature “Dreamworld MAX: The Greatest Hits Live”, an expanded version of the British duo’s successful greatest hits production, and they form part of the O2 Arena’s twentieth anniversary celebrations as the Pet Shop Boys’ only UK arena shows of 2027.

The bill brings together three acts from different corners of electronic music. Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe headline both evenings, with Saint Etienne and Boy Harsher offering two very different takes on electronic pop.

Pet Shop Boys expand their Dreamworld production

“Dreamworld MAX” builds on the duo’s existing “Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live” show, which has already toured their catalogue around the world; Side-Line covered the 2026 Dreamworld dates and their support acts earlier this year. For the two London dates the duo promise additional hits, new staging and a bigger production, pulling together material from more than four decades of recordings, including the early electronic pop that made Tennant and Lowe internationally successful and their later studio work. Songs such as “West End Girls”, “It’s a Sin”, “Suburbia” and “Being Boring” remain central to the set, though the exact 2027 setlist has not been announced, and the expanded format ties the shows into a wider celebration of the duo’s contribution to electronic pop.

Boy Harsher bring a darker electronic edge

The inclusion of Boy Harsher is one of the more notable aspects of the announcement. The American duo of Jae Matthews and Augustus Muller have built a sound rooted in darkwave, minimal synth and electronic body music, combining repetitive electronic rhythms, atmospheric synthesizers and Matthews’ distinctive vocals into something closely tied to contemporary dark electronic club culture. Tracks such as “Pain” and “Motion” have helped them reach an international audience well beyond the traditional industrial and darkwave scenes.

Although their music differs from the polished pop commonly associated with Pet Shop Boys, the two acts share an interest in electronic arrangements, programmed rhythms and the emotional possibilities of synthesizer-based music. Appearing at the O2 also places Boy Harsher before a crowd far larger than their usual following, giving listeners who know them from smaller venues and alternative festivals a rare chance to see them on one of the UK’s biggest indoor stages.

Saint Etienne complete the line-up

Saint Etienne provide another link between the different generations of British electronic pop. Formed in London in 1990, the group of Sarah Cracknell, Bob Stanley and Pete Wiggs combine pop songwriting with influences from dance music, indie pop and house, and their catalogue includes songs such as “Only Love Can Break Your Heart”, “Nothing Can Stop Us” and “He’s on the Phone”. Throughout their career they have explored the connections between British pop culture and club music, which makes them a natural fit on a bill headed by Pet Shop Boys and set against Boy Harsher’s darker, more contemporary sound.

Three different approaches to electronic pop

The real draw is not the size of the venue but the mix of three acts whose audiences overlap without being identical. Pet Shop Boys helped establish electronic pop as a mainstream commercial force in the 1980s, Saint Etienne built their own blend of pop, indie and dance culture in the decade that followed, and Boy Harsher emerged much later as one of the better-known names in the modern darkwave revival. Between them they show how electronic pop has developed across different scenes and generations, and for Boy Harsher in particular the concerts offer exposure to an audience that would not usually attend a large greatest hits production.

The two confirmed performances are:

Friday 9 July 2027, O2 Arena, London

Saturday 10 July 2027, O2 Arena, London

Saint Etienne and Boy Harsher are confirmed as special guests for both concerts, though individual performance times and the running order have not yet been announced. Tickets went on general sale on 13 November 2026 through the official O2 ticketing channels.

About Pet Shop Boys

Pet Shop Boys formed in London in 1981, when Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe met in a Chelsea electronics shop and began writing songs together. Their single “West End Girls” reached number one in the United Kingdom and the United States, and their debut album “Please” followed in 1986, opening a run of records that included “Actually” in 1987, “Introspective” in 1988 and “Behaviour” in 1990. Across four decades Tennant and Lowe have remained a duo, pairing Tennant’s vocals and lyrics with Lowe’s electronic production.

Their “Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live” show began touring in the 2020s and has carried their catalogue across Europe and beyond. The two O2 Arena concerts on 9 and 10 July 2027 expand that production into “Dreamworld MAX” and place the duo alongside Saint Etienne and Boy Harsher for what will be their only UK arena shows of the year.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com