HAEZL releases single ‘Whistleblower’

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Washington, D.C.-based artist HAEZL released the single “Whistleblower” on 6 November 2026, alongside an official video. The single arrives together with her debut album, “The God You Feed.”

HAEZL is the project of Nicole Bouffard, a classically trained coloratura soprano who combines operatic vocal technique with darkwave, dark-pop and electronic production, including custom-programmed synthesizers and gesture-controlled Theremini instrumentation. Bouffard is also Soprano Section Leader for the U.S. Army Chorus at Fort Myer, Virginia.

Bouffard began classical voice training at 16 and holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in vocal performance. Beyond her classical and military background, she has performed in heavy metal bands and toured nationally and internationally before launching HAEZL in 2020.

About HAEZL

HAEZL is the electronic music project of Nicole Bouffard, launched in 2020 to combine her classical vocal training with darkwave, dark-pop and electronic production. Bouffard began classical voice study at 16 under an instructor affiliated with Stanford University and went on to complete bachelor’s and master’s degrees in vocal performance. Her background also includes heavy metal bands and national and international touring, alongside her current position as Soprano Section Leader for the U.S. Army Chorus at Fort Myer, Virginia. With “Whistleblower” and the debut album “The God You Feed,” Bouffard is also developing “The Electric Universe,” a planned science-fiction concept project centered on a dying planet, built with cinematic electronic production and dramatic vocal shifts.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com