Blancmange have announced details of a new album, ‘Private View’, and a return to London Records
(Photo by Helen Kincaid) Blancmange have announced details of a new album, “Private View”, and…
(Photo by Helen Kincaid) Blancmange have announced details of a new album, “Private View”, and a return to London Records that released the band’s debut album. “Private View” will be out on vinyl, cassette, CD and digitally on 30 September 2022. The album launches today with the release of the first single “Some Times These”.
Watch the video for “Some Times These”, with art direction and production by Harvey Wise right below.
For this release Benge returns as a key collaborator, and David Rhodes (Kate Bush, Peter Gabriel, Scott Walker) returns as the guitarist, having previously performed with the band on 1982’s “Happy Families” as well as several other Blancmange albums.
Here are the various formats.
Blancmange are an English synth-pop band formed in Harrow, London, in 1979. The band were a duo for much of their career, composed of Neil Arthur (vocals) and Stephen Luscombe (keyboards). They came to prominence in the early 1980s, releasing four UK top-20 singles: “Living on the Ceiling”, “Waves”, “Blind Vision” and “Don’t Tell Me”. They released three albums during that decade: “Happy Families” (1982), “Mange Tout” (1984) and “Believe You Me” (1985).
The duo amicably parted in 1986 but reformed in the late 2000s, and in 2011 released their fourth album, “Blanc Burn”. Luscombe left following the release due to ill health, and since then Arthur alone has continued to perform under the Blancmange name, releasing nine new studio albums along with a re-recording of the band’s debut album, titled “Happy Families Too”. He has also been involved in a further three collaborative albums as Fader (with Benge) and Near Future (with Jez Bernholz).
Private View Tour
- 17 June – Grace Jones’ Meltdown – Southbank Centre, London
- 6 Oct – The HMV Empire, Coventry – w/ Bernholz
- 7 Oct – The Junction, Cambridge – w/ Oblong
- 8 Oct – Subscription Rooms, Stroud – w/ Oblong
- 13 Oct – Arts Centre, Colchester – w/ Oblong
- 14 Oct – University Y Plas, Cardiff – w/ Oblong
- 15 Oct – Cheese and Grain, Frome – w/ Oblong
- 20 Oct – Sub 89, Reading – w/ Oblong
- 21 Oct – The Level, Nottingham – w/ Oblong
- 22 Oct – Glassbox Theatre, Gillingham – w/ Oblong
- 27 Oct – The Fleece, Bristol – w/ Alice Hubble
- 28 Oct – The Boilerroom, Guildford – w/ Alice Hubble
- 29 Oct – Tivoli Theatre, Wimborne – w/ Alice Hubble
- 4 Nov – Exeter Theatre, Exeter
- 5 Nov – The Brook, Southampton
- 10 Nov – The Mill, Birmingham – w/ Alice Hubble
- 11 Nov – Kanteena, Lancaster – w/ Alice Hubble
- 12 Nov – The Forum Theatre, Barrow-in-Furness – w/ Alice Hubble
- 17 Nov – Corn Hall, Diss
- 18 Nov – Gorilla, Manchester – w/ Stephen Mallinder
- 19 Nov – Hangar 34, Liverpool – w/ Stephen Mallinder
- 24 Nov – The Wardrobe, Leeds – w/ Stephen Mallinder
- 25 Nov – The Leadmill, Sheffield – w/ Stephen Mallinder
- 26 Nov – The Riverside, Newcastle – w/ Stephen Mallinder
- 1 Dec – The Lemon Tree, Aberdeen – w/ Stephen Mallinder
- 2 Dec – The Liquid Room, Edinburgh – w/ Stephen Mallinder
- 3 Dec – Queen Margaret Union, Glasgow – w/ Stephen Mallinder
- 9 Dec – Concorde 2, Brighton – w/ Stephen Mallinder
- 10 Dec – Islington Assembly Hall, London – w/ Stephen Mallinder
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether