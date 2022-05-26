(Photo by Helen Kincaid) Blancmange have announced details of a new album, “Private View”, and a return to London Records that released the band’s debut album. “Private View” will be out on vinyl, cassette, CD and digitally on 30 September 2022. The album launches today with the release of the first single “Some Times These”.

Watch the video for “Some Times These”, with art direction and production by Harvey Wise right below.

For this release Benge returns as a key collaborator, and David Rhodes (Kate Bush, Peter Gabriel, Scott Walker) returns as the guitarist, having previously performed with the band on 1982’s “Happy Families” as well as several other Blancmange albums.

Here are the various formats.

Blancmange are an English synth-pop band formed in Harrow, London, in 1979. The band were a duo for much of their career, composed of Neil Arthur (vocals) and Stephen Luscombe (keyboards). They came to prominence in the early 1980s, releasing four UK top-20 singles: “Living on the Ceiling”, “Waves”, “Blind Vision” and “Don’t Tell Me”. They released three albums during that decade: “Happy Families” (1982), “Mange Tout” (1984) and “Believe You Me” (1985).

The duo amicably parted in 1986 but reformed in the late 2000s, and in 2011 released their fourth album, “Blanc Burn”. Luscombe left following the release due to ill health, and since then Arthur alone has continued to perform under the Blancmange name, releasing nine new studio albums along with a re-recording of the band’s debut album, titled “Happy Families Too”. He has also been involved in a further three collaborative albums as Fader (with Benge) and Near Future (with Jez Bernholz).

Private View Tour