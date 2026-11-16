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German electronic music project Graufasern released the six-track EP “Mood” on 7 November 2026. The release moves between dark trip-hop, experimental electronics and atmospheric synthpop.

Graufasern is the project of Mirco Fischer, who performs as DJ AURA. Its compositions shift direction depending on the mood each track is built to express, moving between restrained, introspective passages and darker, more experimental sounds, instead of settling on a single genre. “Mood” is available to stream on Spotify.

About Graufasern

Graufasern is an electronic music project led by Mirco Fischer. The project’s discography began with “Graufasern Shutdown” in 2020, followed by “Out of Tune” and “Noir Et Blanc” in 2022. “Saddened” appeared in 2025, before “Mood” became the project’s fifth release in November 2026. Fischer, who also performs as DJ AURA, continues his work as an electronic musician alongside his involvement in Germany’s dark music scene.

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For almost 15 years I’ve been writing about music, interviewing artists and reviewing releases for Peek-A-Boo Magazine. Recently, I also launched my own WordPress website, where I continue to share interviews, reviews and news from the underground scene. The darker side of music has been part of my life for more than 30 years, with a passion for everything from ’80s synthpop and New Wave to EBM, Futurepop and dark electronic music in general. Also Metal and Rock is part of my world. Away from the scene, I work in a public library, where books are part of my everyday life. I enjoy both fiction and non-fiction, especially books on politics, religion, health and travel. I’m also a fan of thrillers and horror films. When I’m not listening to music or reading, you’ll usually find me exploring nature, enjoying a good sauna, experimenting with vegan cooking, or travelling to my second home, Finland. I’ve always believed the underground has the best stories. My job is simply to help tell them