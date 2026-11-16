November 16, 2026

Graufasern releases six-track EP ‘Mood’

Britta Pirkko November 16, 2026

German project Graufasern released the six-track EP “Mood” on 7 November 2026, moving between dark trip-hop, synthpop and experimental electronics.

Graufasern "Mood" EP cover art
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German electronic music project Graufasern released the six-track EP “Mood” on 7 November 2026. The release moves between dark trip-hop, experimental electronics and atmospheric synthpop.

Graufasern is the project of Mirco Fischer, who performs as DJ AURA. Its compositions shift direction depending on the mood each track is built to express, moving between restrained, introspective passages and darker, more experimental sounds, instead of settling on a single genre. “Mood” is available to stream on Spotify.

About Graufasern

Graufasern is an electronic music project led by Mirco Fischer. The project’s discography began with “Graufasern Shutdown” in 2020, followed by “Out of Tune” and “Noir Et Blanc” in 2022. “Saddened” appeared in 2025, before “Mood” became the project’s fifth release in November 2026. Fischer, who also performs as DJ AURA, continues his work as an electronic musician alongside his involvement in Germany’s dark music scene.

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