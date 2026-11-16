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Los Angeles-based collective Beauty In Chaos released “Outtasight Outtamind” featuring vocalist Leo Luganskiy on 12 November 2026, the second single from the band’s fifth studio album, “Quiet Place,” on 33.3 Music Collective. The song is accompanied by an official video directed by Vicente Cordero of Industrialism Films.

“Outtasight Outtamind” reunites guitarist Michael Ciravolo with Luganskiy, who previously sang on “Echoes And The Angels” from the 2024 album “Dancing With Angels.” Ciravolo said the song began when he and Luganskiy sat together playing guitars, calling the track “an outlier on the album” that “becomes pure BIC when the chorus hits.” Luganskiy described the lyric as built around unresolved heartbreak and things left unsaid between former partners.

<a href="https://beautyinchaos.bandcamp.com/album/quiet-place" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Quiet Place by Beauty In Chaos</a>

Ciravolo described the video as “a visual polar-opposite” of the album’s lead single, “Home,” pairing an MTV-era aesthetic with the song’s story of heartbreak. “Quiet Place” was recorded, mixed and produced by Grammy-nominated producer Michael Rozon at SAINTinLA Studio, with Tim Perry of 33.3 Music Collective as executive producer and mastering by Dale Becker. “Outtasight Outtamind” is available as a digital single on Bandcamp, Spotify and Apple Music, and streams on the “Quiet Place” album.

About Beauty In Chaos

Beauty In Chaos is a Los Angeles-based collaborative project founded in 2018 by guitarist Michael Ciravolo, formerly of Human Drama and Gene Loves Jezebel and currently president of Schecter Guitars. The project’s debut album, “Finding Beauty in Chaos,” was released on 28 September 2018 through 33.3 Music Collective and brought together guests including Al Jourgensen of Ministry, Simon Gallup of The Cure, Ashton Nyte of The Awakening and Wayne Hussey of The Mission, among others. A remix companion, “Beauty Re-Envisioned,” followed in 2019.

Beauty In Chaos went on to release a run of singles and albums built around rotating vocalists, including the 2022 album “Behind the Veil,” assembled around an all-female cast of singers, and the 2023 single “Kiss Me (Goodbye)” with Julian Shah-Tayler. The fourth album, “Dancing With Angels”, arrived in July 2024, preceded by the single “Holy Ground” and the Luganskiy-featured “Echoes And The Angels.” A career-spanning compilation, “Hidden In Plain Sight, 2018-2025,” and the double A-side single “God’s Gonna Cut You Down” b/w “Get Down Moses” followed in late 2025.

Beauty In Chaos marked its eighth anniversary on 28 September 2026 with the fifth album, “Quiet Place”, a ten-track set produced by Michael Rozon and led by the single “Home” featuring Ashton Nyte. “Outtasight Outtamind” is the album’s second single, with Ciravolo saying the band is already compiling remixes for a planned “re-envision” follow-up release in February 2027.

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