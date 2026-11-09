November 9, 2026

Black Lung opens pre-order for ‘Ordo Ab Chao’ LP on Ant-Zen

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 9, 2026

Black Lung opens pre-order for the live album “Ordo Ab Chao”, recorded at Paris’ Temple des 33 Masonic lodge, out November 16 on Ant-Zen as a marbled vinyl LP.

David Thrussell of Black Lung, 2026 press photo
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Australian artist David Thrussell, recording as Black Lung, has opened pre-orders for the LP “Ordo Ab Chao”, set for release November 16, 2026 on the German label Ant-Zen.

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The album was recorded live at a private concert in the Temple des 33, a Masonic lodge in Paris, France, on June 21, 2026. Guest performers on the recording include Atom™, Byron Scullin (Spiderface), thereminist Miles Brown and synthesist Darrin Verhagen of Shinjuku Thief. All tracks were written by Thrussell, except “De Profundis” (Thrussell/Scullin/Brown) and “Order Out Of Chaos” (Thrussell/Verhagen). The album was mastered by Alvin Lucia at the Iron Mountain Analogue Research Facility, with artwork by Richard Grant and layout by Salt; vinyl cutting is by Stefan Betke (Pole) at Scape Mastering.

The LP is pressed on limited-edition 12″ multi-coloured turquoise-blue marbled vinyl, with each copy pressed in a unique colour blend, packaged in a full-colour inside-out print sleeve with a digital download code.

About Black Lung

Black Lung is the solo project of Australian artist David Thrussell, also known for his work with Snog and Soma. Thrussell’s catalogue under the Black Lung name has centred on Ant-Zen releases, including the 2026 ritual LP “The Reign Of Dead Matter”. In September 2026 he announced European shows alongside Snog, and in October 2026 discussed his work in a wide-ranging Side-Line interview.

“Ordo Ab Chao”, out November 16, 2026 on Ant-Zen, documents a private live performance at the Temple des 33 in Paris and features contributions from Atom™, Byron Scullin, Miles Brown and Darrin Verhagen.

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