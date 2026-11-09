November 9, 2026

BAST and KÅRP release collaborative single ‘S K L L’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 9, 2026

Swedish duo BAST and synth collective KÅRP release the single “S K L L” via Red Round Records, out now on Spotify and other platforms.

BAST, John Lönnmyr and Daniel J, photographed outdoors
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Swedish electronica and darkwave duo BAST released a collaborative single with synth collective KÅRP, “S K L L”, on October 30, 2026, through Red Round Records.

BAST consists of John Lönnmyr, also a member of The Night Flight Orchestra, and Daniel J, who has performed as a solo artist and worked professionally in the music industry for many years. The duo released its debut EP, “Together In Violence”, on Red Round Records in 2025, a 12″ vinyl release combining synth-pop and darkwave. BAST has played sold-out shows and festival gigs, and is booked to appear at Sweden’s Subkultfestivalen in 2027.

KÅRP works within its own genre description, death-disco. Anna-Maria Lundberg, described as the project’s vocal presence, commented on the collaboration: “It’s an honor to have been able to tinker with little melodies and be a small part of BAST’s beautiful S K L L.”

“S K L L” was recorded by BAST and KÅRP and mixed by BAST. Hans Olsson handled mastering at Svenska Grammofonstudion. The single is available now on Spotify and other digital platforms.

About BAST

BAST is a Swedish electronica and darkwave duo formed by John Lönnmyr and Daniel J. Lönnmyr is also a member of The Night Flight Orchestra, while Daniel J has worked as a solo artist and in the music industry professionally for many years.

The duo released its debut EP, “Together In Violence”, in 2025 on Red Round Records, issued as a limited 12″ vinyl EP combining synth-pop and darkwave influences. BAST has played sold-out club shows and festival dates, with a 2027 appearance confirmed at Subkultfestivalen, Sweden’s largest festival for alternative music.

“S K L L”, released October 30, 2026 via Red Round Records, is BAST’s latest single and its first released collaboration with synth collective KÅRP.

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