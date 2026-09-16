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FOURSCHER Festival returns to Club From Hell in Erfurt, Germany, on 7 and 8 November 2026, with nine acts spanning EBM, dark electro, rhythmic noise and ritual electronics: Snog, Black Lung, Individual Totem, Mildreda, This Morn’ Omina, Heimstatt Yipotash, Polykoptr, KIFOTH and Manipulation.

Having attended the festival twice, in 2024 and 2025, what stood out both times was less any single performance than the combination of a carefully selected programme, an open audience and the sense that organisers Danny Hildebrandt and Andreas Schubert were personally invested in how people experienced the weekend. That impression carries into the 2026 edition, where the nine acts are connected less by genre than by a shared refusal to treat the existing vocabulary of industrial and electronic music as sufficient on its own: some dismantle it, some stretch it toward ritual or techno, some return to it after decades, and some use familiar EBM structures to ask questions that have little to do with genre loyalty.

The clearest example is the pairing of Snog and Black Lung, both projects of David Thrussell. Snog works through legible structures, songs, hooks, slogans and satire, using the dancefloor to examine consumerism, obedience and political absurdity. Black Lung strips away that accessibility for harder, darker and more experimental electronic forms. Their FOURSCHER appearances are billed as their only European shows of 2026; a new Black Lung album, “Ordo Ab Chao,” is due shortly before the festival.

Individual Totem bring an electro industrial catalogue reaching back to the 1990s, including records such as “S.E.T.I.,” “Mothfly,” “Kyria 13” and “Electrostatic,” with live appearances rare enough that the Erfurt date carries weight of its own. Mildreda’s context is more immediate: “Realities,” released 28 August, pushes Jan Dewulf’s work into a space where dark electronic abrasion sits alongside more emotional exposure than the genre typically allows, while retaining the project’s Canadian EBM and Belgian electronic lineage. This Morn’ Omina arrive in their thirtieth year with new release “Vestiges,” which frames three decades as continuity of practice rather than a retrospective; the project’s rhythm-driven material has always worked to alter a listener’s sense of duration and physical orientation rather than simply carry songs.

Heimstatt Yipotash’s 2026 album “Abyss” draws on the physical conditions of the deep sea, pressure, isolation, cold and downward movement, as both imagery and compositional logic, moving between aggressive electro, rhythm noise and more cinematic passages. Polykoptr comes from the wider Amnistia orbit and the Leipzig electronic scene, presented here on its own terms rather than as an extension of that name. The Slovak project KIFOTH released “Artificial Territory” in June 2026, reconnecting earlier KIFOTH material with contemporary EBM production. Manipulation return after close to three decades, with “Feel The Same” remembered as a small club hit from the project’s earlier run.

Line-up and practical information

FOURSCHER Festival 2026 takes place at Club From Hell, Flughafenstraße 41, 99092 Erfurt, Germany, on 7 November (19:00-03:00) and 8 November (13:00-18:00). The line-up: Snog, Black Lung, Individual Totem, Mildreda, This Morn’ Omina, Heimstatt Yipotash, Polykoptr, KIFOTH and Manipulation. Tickets are priced at €70 for the weekend or €40 for a day ticket; electronic tickets are available, with printed tickets held at the box office on request.

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Based in Wrocław, I work as a music journalist and photographer covering electro, industrial, EBM, gothic, and darkwave. My work includes features and live coverage, as well as concert, portrait, promo, and theater photography. What interests me most is the connection between artistic intention, what the work communicates, and what unfolds live on stage, all in pursuit of the bigger picture behind the music.