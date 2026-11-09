Damage Control and Left Spine Down release the collaborative EP “Blackout” via Metropolis Records, three tracks produced and mixed by Chris Peterson.

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Australian electro-industrial group Damage Control released the collaborative EP “Blackout” with Canadian act Left Spine Down on November 6, 2026, via Metropolis Records.

<a href="https://damagecontrol5.bandcamp.com/album/blackout" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Blackout by Damage Control</a>

“Blackout” consists of three songs written and recorded by Damage Control in collaboration with Left Spine Down (LSD), co-founded by Kaine Delay (vocals, guitar) and Matt Girvan (guitar) in Vancouver in 2001, whose most recent line-up also included Galen Waling (drums). The tracklist runs “Saboteur”, “Unperson” and “Blackout”, produced and mixed by Chris Peterson and mastered by Greg Reely.

Damage Control’s Bill Barsby commented on the collaboration: “I had always enjoyed the music of LSD and I think we managed to smash out a great collaboration with Kaine here. ‘Saboteur’ and ‘Blackout’ are the kind of tracks to get played at a club, but I also love the moodier ‘Unperson’.”

Kaine Delay described the EP’s lyrical tone: “If you’re listening to the EP and you feel seen in that ugly, uncomfortable way – good. That’s the point. I wasn’t trying to write anthems. I was trying to write a transmission from inside the blackout, for anyone else still awake in it.”

“Blackout” follows two other 2026 collaborative EPs from Damage Control: “Master Of Silence”, four songs recorded with Danish musician Claus Larsen of Leæther Strip, and “Red Lines”, three songs recorded with Canadian duo OHMelectronic.

About Damage Control

Damage Control is an international electro-industrial group centred around a core trio of Bill Barsby, Richard Thacker and Alex Wise, all based in Australia, with Barsby and Thacker originally from the UK. The group built its catalogue around a series of collaborative releases, including the January 2026 single “Rage” with Leæther Strip’s Claus Larsen, which led into the four-track EP “Master Of Silence” with the same collaborator.

Later in 2026 Damage Control released “Red Lines”, a three-song EP recorded with the Canadian duo OHMelectronic. “Blackout”, released November 6, 2026 via Metropolis Records, continues that run of collaborations, pairing the group with Left Spine Down’s Kaine Delay for three tracks mixed by Chris Peterson and mastered by Greg Reely.

Left Spine Down was co-founded by Kaine Delay (vocals, guitar) and Matt Girvan (guitar) in Vancouver in 2001; its most recent line-up also included drummer Galen Waling.

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