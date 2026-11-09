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On November 13, 2026, Arsine Tibé self-releases the instrumental EP “The Lounge Noire Sessions (Episode IV)”, the fourth instalment of a series that began earlier in 2026. The three-track EP runs “SynthPunk”, “Computer” and “Der Traum von einem sorgenlosen Leben”, all composed, arranged, produced and mixed by Manfred Thomaser.

Where the first three Lounge Noire Sessions EPs mixed trance, disco, Motown and jazz influences, Episode IV moves toward 1980s synth-pop and new wave reference points. Reviewer Torsten Pape, writing in the EP’s own press materials, described the opening two tracks: “Particularly on the first two tracks, ‘SynthPunk’ and ‘Computer’, Kraftwerk meets Duran Duran, or even Level 42 and ABC (though still in a purely instrumental version).” Of the closing track, “Der Traum von einem sorgenlosen Leben”, Pape wrote: “[it] has what it takes to serve as the theme tune to a sitcom from that era,” drawing a line to “The Second Coming Of Time” from Episode II. No streaming or purchase links for the EP have gone live yet ahead of the November 13 release date.

About Arsine Tibé

Arsine Tibé is the Lounge Noire and electronic pop solo project of Manfred Thomaser, based in Munich, Germany. He is best known as one half of !Distain, the German synthpop duo he shares with Alexander Braun, and has also worked on the projects Demokratie and The Independent Seasons.

Side-Line first covered Arsine Tibé in February 2016, when Thomaser launched a mini-album under the project name. In 2026 he opened the Lounge Noire Sessions series with Episode I, followed by “The Lounge Noire Sessions (Episode II)” on June 19 and “The Lounge Noire Sessions (Episode III)” on October 2. Between those two, Arsine Tibé and vocalist Suzanne Letting released the concept mini-album “Reclaimed” on August 7, 2026. “The Lounge Noire Sessions (Episode IV)”, out November 13, continues the instrumental EP series.

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