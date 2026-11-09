November 9, 2026

Billy Zach releases third album ‘A Little Hope’ on La Pochette Surprise

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 9, 2026

Hamburg post-punk band Billy Zach released its third album “A Little Hope” on October 30, 2026 via La Pochette Surprise Records, now on Bandcamp.

Billy Zach "A Little Hope" album cover artwork
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Hamburg-based post-punk band Billy Zach released its third studio album, “A Little Hope”, on October 30, 2026, via La Pochette Surprise Records.

The nine-track album was recorded live by the quartet and follows the band’s 2024 EP “Interferer”. A press summary describes the record’s tone: “Anyone who thinks Billy Zach wants to offer hope with ‘a little hope’ is mistaken. Rather, it’s about that last glimmer of hope just before giving up.” The songs include “Therapy”, about failed attempts at therapy, “German Angst”, about collective anxiety, and “Ideals”, about false ideals, alongside more driving, hook-based tracks such as “Pointed Shoes”, “1.8 Million” and “Out of Time”.

Bandcamp’s own description of the release notes that the band “vent collective anxieties on their gnarled, live-recorded new album, deploying catchy hooks on a nonstop basis.” A video for the single “Cede” and a live session of “German Angst” are available on the band’s YouTube channel. “A Little Hope” is also available as a limited-edition 12″ orange-splatter vinyl LP through La Pochette Surprise Records.

About Billy Zach

Billy Zach is a post-punk quartet from Hamburg, Germany, drawing comparisons to acts such as Fontaines D.C., Interpol and Nick Cave. The band’s back catalogue includes the albums “A Momentary Bliss” and “I Am You”, along with the 2024 EP “Interferer”. “A Little Hope”, released October 30, 2026 via La Pochette Surprise Records, is the band’s third studio album.

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