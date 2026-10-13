October 13, 2026

Apex Parasite sets ‘Warzone Europa’ release date on Old Europa Cafe

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 13, 2026

Swedish power electronics act Apex Parasite will release “Warzone Europa” on Old Europa Cafe, recorded with Nordvargr on vocals.

Apex Parasite sets 'Warzone Europa' release date on Old Europa Cafe
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Swedish power electronics act Apex Parasite will release ‘Warzone Europa’ on October 23, 2026, through Old Europa Cafe. The album was recorded in July and August 2026 at NAR MATTARU with Nordvargr contributing vocals, and arrives as a CD digipak limited to 199 hand-numbered copies.

Apex Parasite debuted in 2023 with “Erosion of the Will” on Dunkelheit Productions, followed by “Everybody Should Be Punished.” “Warzone Europa” is described by the label as more focused and vocal-driven than its predecessors, recorded largely live to tape with minimal overdubs.

The album runs eleven tracks: “Tell Me to My Face,” “Nature,” “No Society,” “Wolves in Paradise,” “When You Ride Alone,” “Sabotage Solution,” “Unsafe Streets,” “Die Already,” “XXX,” “Reject the Modern World” and “Forever.”

About Apex Parasite and Nordvargr

Apex Parasite is a Swedish power electronics project that emerged in 2023 with its debut album, “Erosion of the Will,” released on Dunkelheit Productions and recorded at Studio Krampf. A second album, “Everybody Should Be Punished,” followed on the same label. “Warzone Europa” is the project’s third full-length and its first release through Old Europa Cafe.

Henrik Nordvargr Björkk, who contributes vocals to “Warzone Europa,” has worked in Swedish industrial and noise music since 1988, when he co-founded the EBM project Pouppée Fabrikk and, the same year, formed Maschinenzimmer 412 (MZ.412) with Jonas Kellgren and Jouni Ollila, a project often credited as an originator of “black industrial.” MZ.412’s debut, “Malfeitor,” appeared on Cold Meat Industry in 1989. He later launched the power electronics project Folkstorm and its successor, Toroidh, and formed All Hail the Transcending Ghost with Tim Bertilsson in 2009, the same year that project released “All Hail the Transcending Ghost” on Cold Spring. As a solo artist under his own name, Nordvargr has released dark ambient and ritual industrial albums on labels including Cyclic Law, Cold Spring and Old Europa Cafe.

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