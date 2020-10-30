Bestial Mouths release ‘Dry as Dust’ – check it first on Side-Line

(Photo by Sandy Holmes) Bestial Mouths has a new video to be released for their single “Dry as Dust” taken of their album “Resurrectedinblack” that was released earlier this year and which comes out on vinyl on October 31, via Rune & Ruin Records.

The video for “Dry as Dust” comes just in time for Halloween and lay bare a barren post-apocalyptic universe dreamt up by director Vicente Cordero in which we have come to reside.

Director Vicente Cordero : “What I will say is that it was an honor to work with such an expressionistic artist and I am humbled and flattered to combine visions and create this abstract video, rarely do I get the opportunity to be solely abstract and I feel the video captures the song beautifully.”

Here’s the video.

Since 2018, Bestial Mouths has been the sole project of Cerezo and 2019’s “Inshrouds” EP was the first Bestial Mouths release entirely written and conceived by Cerezo. The EP was released on the independent label Rune & Ruin Records, which Cerezo formed together with friend and frequent collaborator Alison Lewis (Linea Aspera / Zanias / Fleisch Records).

