October 17, 2026

A Shoreline Dream release ‘Waiting’ album, 20 years after debut

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 17, 2026

Colorado shoegaze duo A Shoreline Dream release the album “Waiting” on Latenight Weeknight Records, 20 years after their debut.

A Shoreline Dream Waiting album cover artwork
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A Shoreline Dream, the Barnum, Colorado shoegaze and post-punk duo of Ryan Policky and Erik Jeffries, released the album “Waiting” on Latenight Weeknight Records on October 16, 2026, arriving 20 years after the band’s debut album, “Avoiding the Consequences.”

The nine-track album comprises “20,” “Always in Dreams,” “Legacy,” “In the Clouds,” “Triggered,” “Bleed & Reject,” “Open My…,” “Dwell on Dwell on” and “Don’t Fall Light.” It was previewed by the singles “Legacy” and “20,” whose video stars Julianna Beckert and was shot and directed by Ryan Policky around Denver and Barnum, Colorado. All songs were written by Policky, except “Open My…” co-written with Jeffries; Policky performs vocals and all instruments except guitar by Jeffries on “Open My…,” “Dwell on Dwell On” and “Legacy.” Policky produced, recorded, mixed and mastered the album, which is distributed by The Orchard.

“Waiting is what we all do. Waiting for something to happen. Waiting for people to enter and exit our lives… Since a human life is so short, it becomes the one thing we do the most of,” says Ryan Policky. “Instead of constantly waiting, as I did in the past, I am instead… accelerating, and I think as we all age, that becomes the case for most of us. We want to secure our legacy.”

2026 has been a prolific year for the duo: in February they released the album “To Where They Have Gone,” featuring Ride’s Mark Gardener, continuing a collaboration that also produced 2024’s “Whitelined.” Over two decades, A Shoreline Dream has built a catalog approaching 120 released tracks and worked with Ulrich Schnauss, members of Engineers and Chapterhouse, Rocket Girl Records and mastering engineer Mark Kramer (Urge Overkill, Bongwater, Shimmy Records).

“Waiting” is available on Bandcamp, Spotify and Apple Music.

About A Shoreline Dream

A Shoreline Dream formed in Barnum, Colorado, in 2005 and is built around multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Ryan Policky and guitarist Erik Jeffries, who have spent two decades developing a guitar-driven sound rooted in shoegaze, psychedelia and post-punk. The duo’s collaborators have included Ulrich Schnauss, Ride’s Mark Gardener, and members of Engineers and Chapterhouse. Their partnership with Gardener produced the 2024 album “Whitelined” and the February 2026 album “To Where They Have Gone.” “Waiting,” released October 16, 2026, on Latenight Weeknight Records, marks 20 years since the band’s debut, “Avoiding the Consequences.”

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