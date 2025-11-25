Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Berlin-based musician and producer Apparat, the project of Sascha Ring, has announced his sixth studio album “A Hum Of Maybe”, due 20 February 2026 on Mute in double vinyl, limited double turquoise vinyl, CD and digital formats. The announcement comes with the first track from the album, “An Echo Skips A Name (Alternate Take)“, now streaming on major platforms.

Expect a mix of warm, downtempo percussion with soft synth pads and Apparat’s characteristic vocal delivery. The song itself deals with how a relationship can drift apart gradually, a process he describes as a “gentle fade of recognition.”

The alternate take released today also appears as an extra track on the digital edition of “A Hum Of Maybe” alongside the album version.

Ring wrote “A Hum Of Maybe” after a long period of writer’s block following his 2019 album “LP5”. To restart his process he set himself a strict routine: one musical idea per day, without evaluating or polishing it. Over more than six months in 2025, this archive of sketches evolved into the eleven core tracks that form the new album.

Lyrically, the record focuses on love and on maintaining close relationships with his partner and daughter during a turbulent period. Ring describes the album’s title as referring to a state of uncertainty that still holds creative potential, calling it “a ‘maybe’ that is not weakness, but a space where things can grow,” and characterising the hum as “that undercurrent of potential – the in-between, where life actually happens.”

As on previous projects, Apparat recorded “A Hum Of Maybe” with a small circle of long-time collaborators. Philipp Johann Thimm (cello, piano, guitar) co-wrote and co-produced the record. The live band and studio contributors also include Christoph “Mäckie” Hamann (violin, keyboards, bass), Jörg Wähner (drums) and Christian Kohlhaas (trombone).

Guest appearances come from Armenian-American vocalist KÁRYYN on “Tilth” and Berlin/Rome-based musician Jan-Philipp Lorenz, who appears as Bi Disc on “Pieces, Falling”.

“A Hum Of Maybe” will be released on Mute and will be available as:

Double black vinyl in gatefold sleeve

Limited edition double turquoise vinyl

Compact disc

Digital edition with an additional “An Echo Skips A Name (Alternate Take)” track via platforms including Bandcamp and major streaming services

Pre-orders are open now via the Mute store, Bandcamp and selected independent retailers.

<a href="https://apparat-music.bandcamp.com/album/a-hum-of-maybe" rel="noopener">A Hum Of Maybe by Apparat</a>

Apparat ‘A Hum Of Maybe’ tour 2026

27 January 2026 – Munich (DE), Alte Kongresshalle

28 January 2026 – Vienna (AT), Arena Wien

29 January 2026 – Zurich (CH), Rote Fabrik

30 January 2026 – Leipzig (DE), Werk 2 – Halle A

31 January 2026 – Berlin (DE), Huxleys Neue Welt

3 February 2026 – London (UK), HERE at Outernet

4 February 2026 – Paris (FR), Le Trabendo – SOLD OUT

5 February 2026 – Amsterdam (NL), Paradiso

6 February 2026 – Ghent (BE), De Vooruit – SOLD OUT

9 April 2026 – Budapest (HU), Dürer Kert

10 April 2026 – Belgrade (RS), MTS Dvorana

15 April 2026 – Milan (IT), Alcatraz Milano

16 April 2026 – Rome (IT), Sala Sinopoli, Auditorium Parco della Musica

18 April 2026 – Gdańsk (PL), Stary Maneż

19 April 2026 – Wrocław (PL), A2 Centrum Koncertowe

6 June 2026 – Katowice (PL), Tauron Festival

3 July 2026 – Beuningen (NL), Down the Rabbit Hole Festival

About Apparat

Apparat is the stage name of German electronic musician, producer and composer Sascha Ring, born in 1978 in Quedlinburg, former East Germany, and based in Berlin. Ring began performing in the mid-1990s and co-founded the Berlin label Shitkatapult (with releases from a long string of artists including T.Raumschmiere for instance), which released his early work.

His debut album “Multifunktionsebene” appeared in 2001, followed by “Duplex” in 2003 and “Walls” in 2007, marking a move from rhythm-led techno towards more melodic, ambient and song-oriented productions. Parallel to his solo work, Ring collaborated with Ellen Allien on “Orchestra of Bubbles” (2006) and formed Moderat with Modeselektor, releasing three studio albums between 2009 and 2016 and touring internationally.

Apparat’s partnership with Mute led to the albums “The Devil’s Walk” (2011), “Krieg und Frieden (Music for Theatre)” (2013) and “LP5” (2019), the latter receiving a Grammy nomination. He has also composed for theatre and film, working closely with cellist and co-producer Philipp Johann Thimm on several of these projects.

