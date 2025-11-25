December 3, 2025

Apparat shares new track ‘An Echo Skips A Name’ and announces album ‘A Hum Of Maybe’ on Mute

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 25, 2025
Person wearing black graphic sweatshirt outdoors. Apparat

Apparat (Photo by Carsten Aermes)

🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

Berlin-based musician and producer Apparat, the project of Sascha Ring, has announced his sixth studio album “A Hum Of Maybe”, due 20 February 2026 on Mute in double vinyl, limited double turquoise vinyl, CD and digital formats. The announcement comes with the first track from the album, “An Echo Skips A Name (Alternate Take)“, now streaming on major platforms.

Expect a mix of warm, downtempo percussion with soft synth pads and Apparat’s characteristic vocal delivery. The song itself deals with how a relationship can drift apart gradually, a process he describes as a “gentle fade of recognition.”

The alternate take released today also appears as an extra track on the digital edition of “A Hum Of Maybe” alongside the album version.

Ring wrote “A Hum Of Maybe” after a long period of writer’s block following his 2019 album “LP5”. To restart his process he set himself a strict routine: one musical idea per day, without evaluating or polishing it. Over more than six months in 2025, this archive of sketches evolved into the eleven core tracks that form the new album.

Lyrically, the record focuses on love and on maintaining close relationships with his partner and daughter during a turbulent period. Ring describes the album’s title as referring to a state of uncertainty that still holds creative potential, calling it “a ‘maybe’ that is not weakness, but a space where things can grow,” and characterising the hum as “that undercurrent of potential – the in-between, where life actually happens.”

As on previous projects, Apparat recorded “A Hum Of Maybe” with a small circle of long-time collaborators. Philipp Johann Thimm (cello, piano, guitar) co-wrote and co-produced the record. The live band and studio contributors also include Christoph “Mäckie” Hamann (violin, keyboards, bass), Jörg Wähner (drums) and Christian Kohlhaas (trombone).

Guest appearances come from Armenian-American vocalist KÁRYYN on “Tilth” and Berlin/Rome-based musician Jan-Philipp Lorenz, who appears as Bi Disc on “Pieces, Falling”.

“A Hum Of Maybe” will be released on Mute and will be available as:

  • Double black vinyl in gatefold sleeve
  • Limited edition double turquoise vinyl
  • Compact disc
  • Digital edition with an additional “An Echo Skips A Name (Alternate Take)” track via platforms including Bandcamp and major streaming services

Pre-orders are open now via the Mute store, Bandcamp and selected independent retailers.

Apparat ‘A Hum Of Maybe’ tour 2026

  • 27 January 2026 – Munich (DE), Alte Kongresshalle
  • 28 January 2026 – Vienna (AT), Arena Wien
  • 29 January 2026 – Zurich (CH), Rote Fabrik
  • 30 January 2026 – Leipzig (DE), Werk 2 – Halle A
  • 31 January 2026 – Berlin (DE), Huxleys Neue Welt
  • 3 February 2026 – London (UK), HERE at Outernet
  • 4 February 2026 – Paris (FR), Le Trabendo – SOLD OUT
  • 5 February 2026 – Amsterdam (NL), Paradiso
  • 6 February 2026 – Ghent (BE), De Vooruit – SOLD OUT
  • 9 April 2026 – Budapest (HU), Dürer Kert
  • 10 April 2026 – Belgrade (RS), MTS Dvorana
  • 15 April 2026 – Milan (IT), Alcatraz Milano
  • 16 April 2026 – Rome (IT), Sala Sinopoli, Auditorium Parco della Musica
  • 18 April 2026 – Gdańsk (PL), Stary Maneż
  • 19 April 2026 – Wrocław (PL), A2 Centrum Koncertowe
  • 6 June 2026 – Katowice (PL), Tauron Festival
  • 3 July 2026 – Beuningen (NL), Down the Rabbit Hole Festival

About Apparat

Apparat is the stage name of German electronic musician, producer and composer Sascha Ring, born in 1978 in Quedlinburg, former East Germany, and based in Berlin. Ring began performing in the mid-1990s and co-founded the Berlin label Shitkatapult (with releases from a long string of artists including T.Raumschmiere for instance), which released his early work.

His debut album “Multifunktionsebene” appeared in 2001, followed by “Duplex” in 2003 and “Walls” in 2007, marking a move from rhythm-led techno towards more melodic, ambient and song-oriented productions. Parallel to his solo work, Ring collaborated with Ellen Allien on “Orchestra of Bubbles” (2006) and formed Moderat with Modeselektor, releasing three studio albums between 2009 and 2016 and touring internationally.

Apparat’s partnership with Mute led to the albums “The Devil’s Walk” (2011), “Krieg und Frieden (Music for Theatre)” (2013) and “LP5” (2019), the latter receiving a Grammy nomination. He has also composed for theatre and film, working closely with cellist and co-producer Philipp Johann Thimm on several of these projects.

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags:

You may have missed

Person with dark hair and jewelry. Amulet

Amulet unveil ‘Purification’ EP with remixes from Interface, Tragic Impulse, and more

Bernard - Side-Line Staff December 1, 2025
Dark, eerie figure with weapons. Fïx8:Sëd8

Fïx8:Sëd8 Interview: ‘I am trying to write the best possible song every time’

Inferno Sound Diaries November 30, 2025
Three people listening to music together. Faithless

Faithless celebrate 30 years of ‘Insomnia’ mega-hit with special 12” vinyl release

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 28, 2025
Fashionable goth female figure against urban backdrop. Suzi Sabotage

Suzi Sabotage releases new digital single “She-Demon” on Out Of Line Music

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 28, 2025
Man with shadows on face. David Galas

David Galas unveils goth club track ‘Pillar of Sorrow’, from upcoming post-punk album ‘The Nihilist’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 27, 2025