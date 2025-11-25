Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The French sad electronica/dream pop artist GRABYOURFACE has released a new video for the track “All I Have Is Love, All I Do Is Destroy“, taken from the full-length album “Sadgirl Mixtape“, self-released on Bandcamp on February 5, 2025.

The new clip follows the artist through a sequence of everyday actions – smoking, walking, driving – framed as routines that help her keep moving after the end of a relationship. It’s also the theme of the song that is about using small habits to mask a lingering sense of loss and stalled time.

The track sits at the heart of “Sadgirl Mixtape”, which is a collection of songs written over seven years, assembled into what she calls “the album I always wanted to make,” intended as music to play alone at night in the car. The album mixes sad electronica and dream pop elements with darker electronic textures, in line with her earlier work across industrial and darkwave.

Note that there is a bonus track on Bandcamp, the track “Je Lui Dirai Les Mots Bleus” which is a cover of Christophe’s 1974 song “Les mots bleus”, written by Jean-Michel Jarre (lyrics) and Daniel Bevilacqua/Christophe (music). The original song was first released as the title track of his album “Les mots bleus”.

“Sadgirl Mixtape” is available as a digital release and CD edition directly via GRABYOURFACE’s Bandcamp page and is also available on all major streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music.

About GRABYOURFACE

GRABYOURFACE is the solo project of French producer and vocalist Marie Lando, active since the mid-2010s in the industrial, darkwave and experimental electronic scene. In an interview with AnalogueTrash in 2018, she described her sound as “coldwave-dustrial hip hop”, combining stripped-back coldwave with industrial roughness and emo-leaning themes.

Lando began writing as GRABYOURFACE around 2017 after completing a two-year audio engineering course at Pulse College in Dublin, where she learned to work independently with audio software and sound design. Her early material appeared as self-released digital titles on Bandcamp.

The project’s discography starts with the “1LLNES$E$” EP, released on January 2, 2017, followed by the “philophobia” EP later that year. In 2018 she released “We Live” with Mantle and the first full-length “Keep Me Closer.”

In 2019, the EP “Summer on Saturn” arrived as a limited “vinyl style” CD and digital release, later expanded with “Summer on Saturn Remixes” in 2020, featuring remix contributions including Matt Fanale (Caustic). The same year she issued the six-track release “Sea.”

From 2021 GRABYOURFACE released the single “Rob The Bank” followed by the EP “FKNBSTRDS/HOWDAREU” in 2022, plus the two-track EP “Haine X Guillotine” in 2023. Both were self-released again.

Alongside her solo output, Lando has taken part in several collaborations. On the Covenant release “Fieldworks: Exkursion EP“, she appears on the track “False Gods.” She later featured on Moris Blak’s track “Complicate”, taken from the EP “Irregular Revisions Vol 1.” Additional collaborations and split releases include work with Caustic – such as the split “Not Your Body” – and features with projects including daddybear.

As of early 2025, GRABYOURFACE released the EPs “1LLNES$E$”, “philophobia”, “We Live”, “Summer on Saturn”, “Summer on Saturn Remixes”, “Sea”, “FKNBSTRDS/HOWDAREU” and “Haine X Guillotine”, plus singles such as “Rob The Bank” and the full-length albums “Keep Me Closer” and “Sadgirl Mixtape.”

