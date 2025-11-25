Now After Nothing unveil ‘Entangled’ video

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Atlanta, Georgia-based darkwave duo Now After Nothing have released a new video for their track “Entangled” on November 17, 2025. The song closes the 2024 EP “Artificial Ambivalence“, issued via the band’s own imprint Living On Neptune(s) on digital formats and limited 12” vinyl.

“Entangled” runs just over five minutes and opens with an extended, atmospheric instrumental section before the vocals enter. The track appears as the sixth and final song on “Artificial Ambivalence”, following “Sick Fix”, “Criminal Feature”, “Holly”, “Fixation Fantasy” and “Dare”.

According to the band, the song focuses on the experience of being bound up in people or habits that generate chaos and emotional strain and on the moment when the narrator starts to pull away from those ties. The video translates that idea into a sequence of hazy, dreamlike scenes intended to echo memories and shifting emotions rather than a linear storyline.

Founder Matt Spatial describes his connection to the piece, calling it “one of my most favored songs that I’ve ever written” and adding that he “felt very strongly about wanting to bring a visual dimension to it.” He further characterises the track’s structure, noting that “from the soothing intro through to the climactic cacophony of multiple, intermingling voices (representing the chaos and intensity of emotions) it is certainly the most ambitious song I’ve ever written and recorded.”

On the recording, Spatial handles vocals, guitars, bass, synths and programming, with Michael Allen on drums. The EP was written, recorded and produced by Spatial, mixed by Carl Glanville, and mastered by John Davis and Felix Davis. Additional guitars by Mark Gemini Thwaite feature on “Sick Fix” and “Dare”, while “Entangled” includes guest vocals by Simone Elise.

For listeners searching for the “Artificial Ambivalence” EP, the band’s Bandcamp page also offers a coke-bottle clear/black marbled 12″ edition in a hand-numbered run of 100 copies.

<a href="https://nowafternothing.bandcamp.com/album/artificial-ambivalence-ep" rel="noopener">Artificial Ambivalence EP by Now After Nothing</a>

About Now After Nothing

Now After Nothing is a darkwave project based in Atlanta, Georgia, led by vocalist, guitarist and producer Matt Spatial, with drummer Michael Allen completing the core duo. The project launched with the debut single “Sick Fix”, released digitally on January 27, 2023 and issued under the Living On Neptune(s) imprint.

Following “Sick Fix”, the band released the single “Fixation Fantasy” in February 2023 and “All I Want” in July 2023, showing a sound that mixes post-punk, goth and new wave while using a modern electronic production.

In January 2024, Now After Nothing issued “The Sick Fix Remix EP”, revisiting their first single through alternative versions and collaborations. On September 13, 2024, they released the six-track EP “Artificial Ambivalence” digitally and on limited 12″ vinyl via Living On Neptune(s). The EP includes “Sick Fix”, “Criminal Feature”, “Holly”, “Fixation Fantasy”, “Dare” and “Entangled”, with contributions from guitarist Mark Gemini Thwaite and guest vocalist Simone Elise.

Now After Nothing continued with the single “Criminal Feature (Curse Mackey Remix)” in June 2025.

According to the band, the 2026 period will focus on expanding touring beyond their home region, building on the momentum of “Artificial Ambivalence” and its associated singles.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)