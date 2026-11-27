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Serbian producer Goran Alavuk returns with a new EP under his musical alter ego, Alavux. This latest release consists of four tracks.

I’ve come to know Alavux as an artist who blends Techno and EBM, though here he steps away somewhat from his usual, established style. While the music remains Techno-driven, it is darker than ever before—infused with a heavy dose of Industrial. The production sounds raw—at times even archaic—and possesses a more propulsive energy. This is the kind of music that fans of the Hands label will surely relish.

I find it particularly impressive how the artist avoids falling into repetitive patterns, instead injecting fresh ideas into the Techno foundation upon which he builds. All in all, a strong production. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Ruhr”:

<a href="https://bunker-panzerkreuz.bandcamp.com/track/ruhr" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Ruhr by Alavux</a>

About Alavux

Alavux is the main recording alias of Serbian producer Goran Alavuk, who also records as Solaris Path. Discogs lists his releases from 2008 onwards on labels including Twilight 76 Records, Vocode Records, Bass Agenda Recordings, Diffuse Reality, Bunker Records and his own 0ktag0n Records, where the “Underground Is Resistance” series appears. Side-Line reviewed Polar Light on Adriatiko Recordings in January 2026, Underground Is Resistance on 0ktag0n Records in February 2026, and Illusions on New York Haunted in September 2026.

“Brutalism / Order Doesn’t Matter” was released on 7 August 2026 as a digital EP through Panzerkreuz / Bunker Records. It is the fourth Alavux release reviewed on Side-Line in 2026.

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