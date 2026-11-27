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Dutch coldwave trio Desinteresse released a video for “In Een Droom,” the second single from its forthcoming album, “A Picture,” due on Fabrika Records. The song follows “Falling Faces,” the album’s first single, released in October 2026.

“In Een Droom” (“In a Dream”) was recorded and mixed on tape at The Lullabye Factory in Amsterdam in August 2026, continuing the band’s preference for analogue equipment over digital production. The video was filmed by Romy Janssen.

Desinteresse’s catalog, including the debut album “Onschuld” and the “Falling Faces” single, streams on Bandcamp and Spotify.

About Desinteresse

Desinteresse formed in the Netherlands in late 2022 as a duo of Bart Vranken on bass and Sem van den Munckhof on vocals, guitar and synth. The pair released two cassette EPs, “Voor Altijd” and “Ik Wil Dood Als Ik Het Vergeet,” on their own Decadence label in 2023. Drummer Joppe de Swart joined in 2024, and the expanded trio’s first release together was the single “Grijze Dromen.”

The band signed to Fabrika Records and released the single “Fantomen” before issuing its debut album, “Onschuld,” digitally in September 2025; the album was recorded entirely on analogue equipment at The Lullabye Factory in Amsterdam and later followed on vinyl. Desinteresse returned in October 2026 with “Falling Faces,” the first single from a second album, “A Picture,” and the band’s first song with English-language lyrics. “In Een Droom” is the second single from that album.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com