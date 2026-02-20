Alavux – Underground Is Resistance (Digital EP/Vinyl – 0ktag0n Records)
Serbian producer Goran Alavuk, better known by his musical alter ego Alavux, remains an exceptionally productive artist, releasing a substantial body of work each year. This new EP is already the tenth installment in a series he launched on his own label.
The title clearly signals what this release is about: underground! Alavux translates this concept into Dark-Techno infused with Industrial influences, while Acid sequences frequently rise to the surface. Repetitive patterns create a hypnotic atmosphere, particularly noticeable in the opening and closing tracks.
Alavux reminds us of the enduring magic of the underground: dark, hard, and—above all—danceable. (Rating:8).
Listen to “Astro”:
https://0ktag0nrec.bandcamp.com/track/astro
I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents.
