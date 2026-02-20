February 21, 2026

Alavux – Underground Is Resistance (Digital EP/Vinyl – 0ktag0n Records)

Inferno Sound Diaries February 20, 2026
Alavux
Serbian producer Goran Alavuk, better known by his musical alter ego Alavux, remains an exceptionally productive artist, releasing a substantial body of work each year. This new EP is already the tenth installment in a series he launched on his own label.

The title clearly signals what this release is about: underground! Alavux translates this concept into Dark-Techno infused with Industrial influences, while Acid sequences frequently rise to the surface. Repetitive patterns create a hypnotic atmosphere, particularly noticeable in the opening and closing tracks.

Alavux reminds us of the enduring magic of the underground: dark, hard, and—above all—danceable. (Rating:8).

Alavux
Listen to “Astro”:

https://0ktag0nrec.bandcamp.com/track/astro

Tags:

