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Chris F has already released an incredible number of productions, including quite a few collaborations, but this year, “Mysterium Tremendum” appears to be his only album so far. The title refers to a concept introduced by German theologian and philosopher Rudolf Otto to describe an encounter with an overwhelming and ineffable mystery, an experience that is both alluring and unsettling. It involves a confrontation with something beyond the reach of rational comprehension, evoking humility, awe, and a profound sense of our own insignificance. Ajna has translated this concept into 11 compelling tracks.

This American artist has never really disappointed me, and this latest album once again confirms his talent for creating Cinematic music infused with Dark-Ambient influences. We are engulfed by dense, dark sound waves, accompanied by disquieting background noises and an arsenal of field recordings and effects. The atmosphere feels alien, at times even abyssal, while also conveying a distinct sense of menace. In a way, the listener is overwhelmed by the sheer force of the sonic layers, which conjure up an almost irresistible visual dimension. There are numerous high-pitched tones, some of them so sharp that they can even become painful to the ears at higher volumes. With this album, Ajna seeks to capture the essence of the mysterium tremendum, confronting the listener with music that feels otherworldly. This may be particularly true for those less familiar with the genre, although that sense of encountering something alien is undoubtedly present throughout.

The album may lack an outright climax, but every track offers a unique experience waiting to be discovered. Without a doubt, one of Ajna’s best albums to date. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Universal Cathedral”:

<a href="https://ajna1.bandcamp.com/track/universal-cathedral" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Universal Cathedral by Ajna</a>

About Ajna

Ajna is the dark ambient project of American artist Chris F., based in New York. He has produced dark ambient music since 2008, with his first release, “The Strange Demeanor of Solitude”, arriving in 2013 on the Petroglyph Music netlabel, followed by his first physical release, “Inevitable Mortality”, issued by Reverse Alignment in 2016 as a limited CDR edition. Zoharum reissued the album in 2024 with six additional tracks.

Ajna signed to Cyclic Law for the 2018 album “Lucid Intrusion”, and has since released material on Cyclic Law, Cryo Chamber, Reverse Alignment and Winter-Light. “Mysterium Tremendum” is his latest album for Winter-Light.

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