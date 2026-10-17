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Ah Cama-Sotz releases “ACS.MFEST TRACKS 1999-2018” on Bats & Cats on 2 October 2026. The 12-track digital compilation gathers Herman Klapholz’s recordings tied to Maschinenfest, the industrial festival that ran in Germany from 1999 to 2018.

Karo Kratochwil reviews “ACS.MFEST TRACKS 1999-2018” below.

<a href="https://ahcama-sotz.bandcamp.com/album/acs-mfest-tracks-1999-2018" target="_blank" rel="noopener">ACS.MFEST TRACKS 1999-2018 by Ah Cama-Sotz</a>

Ah Cama-Sotz ‘ACS.MFEST TRACKS 1999-2018’ review

Spanning nearly two decades, ACS.MFEST TRACKS 1999-2018 traces the enduring relationship between Herman Klapholz’s Ah Cama-Sotz and Maschinenfest, an event central to Europe’s industrial and experimental electronic music scene. The twelve tracks collected here offer an intriguing perspective on the project’s development, its changing rhythmic vocabulary and the distinctive artistic identity that has remained intact throughout.

Ah Cama-Sotz appeared at the inaugural Maschinenfest in Aachen in 1999, alongside Imminent Starvation, Hypnoskull, Noisex, Synapscape and Winterkälte, and returned for the festival’s final edition in Oberhausen in 2018. The compilation thus connects two important moments in the festival’s history, preserving material from a period when industrial electronics were continually expanding into new rhythmic and experimental territories.

Ah Cama-Sotz has been one of my favourite electronic projects for approximately twenty years, largely because Herman Klapholz has always approached musical boundaries with such extraordinary freedom. Ritual and tribal percussion, dark ambient, industrial abrasion, dub influences, techno structures and cinematic atmospheres coexist within compositions that remain unmistakably his. There is a particular fascination in hearing something seemingly archaic and instinctive emerge from electronic machinery of such precision.

Rhythm is central to this experience. Klapholz constructs intricate percussive patterns that can feel hypnotic, oppressive, sensual or almost ceremonial, often shifting between these qualities without breaking their momentum. Dense bass frequencies, distorted textures and carefully placed electronic details give the music considerable physical weight, while subtle changes in repetition gradually transform its atmosphere. The resulting tension is as much bodily as psychological. Even the darkest passages retain a powerful sense of movement.

Beginning with “Kraterh” from 1999 and extending to the Maschinenfest 2018 version of “Into The Realm Of Death”, the collection reveals how Klapholz’s approach to production and arrangement evolved. The earlier material emphasises ritualistic repetition and dense industrial atmospheres, while subsequent recordings explore increasingly pronounced bass structures, dub-informed movement and more expansive electronic arrangements. These developments are not strictly chronological; familiar ideas reappear in different forms, acquiring new rhythmic and textural possibilities.

That flexibility also explains why Ah Cama-Sotz belonged so naturally to Maschinenfest. The festival encouraged encounters between noise, industrial, dark ambient, rhythmic electronics and experimental sound, creating an environment in which stylistic distinctions mattered less than intensity and artistic individuality. Klapholz’s music embodies much of that spirit, combining carefully constructed electronic structures with an almost primal understanding of rhythm.

What continues to impress me is how little these recordings have lost of their original force. Even the older material retains its capacity to unsettle and absorb, while the more rhythmically driven pieces remain extraordinarily compelling. There is considerable sophistication in the production, but the music communicates through a direct physical language that makes its complexity feel instinctive, not calculated.

The compilation also carries a particular emotional weight for those familiar with Maschinenfest. Its recordings evoke a period in which the festival brought together artists and audiences united by an appetite for challenging electronic music, intense performances and experimentation. Heard together, the tracks preserve something of that collective experience while revealing the remarkable consistency of Klapholz’s artistic imagination.

ACS.MFEST TRACKS 1999-2018 is a fascinating retrospective of a project whose musical language has continued to develop without losing its identity. For me, it also confirms why Ah Cama-Sotz has remained so compelling for twenty years. Klapholz possesses a rare ability to make electronic music feel ancient, intensely physical and psychologically absorbing, allowing ritualistic rhythms and technological precision to exist within the same extraordinary sonic world. Nearly three decades after its beginnings, that combination has lost none of its fascination.

About Ah Cama-Sotz

Herman Klapholz founded Ah Cama-Sotz in Antwerp, Belgium, in 1993, having previously taken part in the project Hybryds. His music set ritual and tribal percussion, dark ambient and industrial abrasion against electronic precision, releasing across labels including Bats & Cats, Spectre, Hands and Ant-Zen. He began the multi-volume “Murder Themes” series in 2013; by December 2016, Side-Line had reviewed its third instalment, “Exorcise – Murder Themes III”, on Hands.

Ah Cama-Sotz played the Maschinenfest festival repeatedly across its run, from the inaugural 1999 edition in Aachen to its final edition in Oberhausen in 2018. In April 2026, Klapholz released “The Shadow of the Torturer” on Ant-Zen, a collaboration with Gwenn Trémorin’s Flint Glass inspired by Gene Wolfe’s “The Book of the New Sun”, discussed in a Side-Line interview that also previewed the pair’s first joint concert, at Wroclaw Industrial Festival in November 2026. “ACS.MFEST TRACKS 1999-2018” now gathers twelve tracks from Ah Cama-Sotz’s own history with Maschinenfest, released on Bats & Cats on 2 October 2026.

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Based in Wrocław, I work as a music journalist and photographer covering electro, industrial, EBM, gothic, and darkwave. My work includes features and live coverage, as well as concert, portrait, promo, and theater photography. What interests me most is the connection between artistic intention, what the work communicates, and what unfolds live on stage, all in pursuit of the bigger picture behind the music.