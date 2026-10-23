October 23, 2026

Priest release fifth album ‘Altered State Police’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 23, 2026

Swedish synthpop trio Priest release fifth studio album “Altered State Police” via Blue Nine on October 23, 2026, featuring Airghoul and INTERNAL.

Priest "Altered State Police" album cover
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Swedish dark synthpop trio Priest released their fifth studio album, “Altered State Police,” on October 23, 2026, via Blue Nine. The twelve-track record continues the dystopian universe the band has built across its catalog, blending synthpop melodies with industrial electronics, cinematic production and flashes of ’90s big beat.

Related newsPriest release 'Dehumanized', final single before 'Altered State Police'

“Altered State Police” is built around themes of surveillance, technology and the blurring line between human and machine. The album is designed to be heard start to finish, with recurring motifs carrying listeners through dystopian cityscapes, political distrust and digital control. The title track, featuring Airghoul, is the record’s thematic centerpiece.

The tracklist is:

  1. Jaded (feat. INTERNAL)
  2. Python
  3. Jeopardize
  4. Altered State Police (feat. Airghoul)
  5. Karmageddon
  6. Sentimental
  7. When We’re Gone
  8. Dehumanized
  9. Minions
  10. The Savior’s Blade
  11. Here Comes The Light
  12. Stargate (feat. Unify Separate)

The album follows the singles “Python,” released in July, and “Dehumanized,” which arrived on October 19 as the final preview before the full release.

Priest continues its European tour through November, with upcoming dates in Mannheim on October 24, Sheffield on October 30, the Whitby Gothic Weekend on October 31, and further shows across the UK, France and Germany into mid-November, closing out with Norrköping and Stockholm dates in late November.

About Priest

Priest is a Swedish dark synthpop project formed by former members of theatrical metal band Ghost. The band pairs soaring synthpop melodies with industrial electronics and cinematic production, building an audience through international touring and millions of streams. In 2023, Priest released cover versions of Rammstein’s “Engel” and Depeche Mode’s “Personal Jesus”. The band announced “Altered State Police”, its fifth studio album, on September 27, 2026, previewing it with the single “Python” in July and “Dehumanized” on October 19, before the album’s release on October 23.

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