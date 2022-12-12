Side-Line releases ‘Ukraina’ charity single feat. remixes by Aesthetische, Kant Kino, Cubic and Acylum

In order to raise extra funds for our Ukrainian charity cause at Side-Line, we have released the single “Ukraina” which acts as a bridge between the two “Electronic Resistance” compilations released by Side-Line. This 5-track single – available right now for free download via Bandcamp – features the original track “Ukraina” by Iwan Lovynsky & KingSMarine augmented with 4 remixes by Aesthetische, Acylum, Kant Kino and Cubic who each bring their own sound in the mix.

Our chief editor Bernard Van Isacker explains: “The track perfectly explains what the people in Ukraine are going through, their anxieties, their anger. This is Ukraine as people live it today. You could call it an anthem which the other 4 remixers have personalized to their own taste.”

The single comes right after the release of the free “Electronic Resistance – Reconstruction” charity compilation and a new line of EBM Day T-shirts (which also include a free download of this compilation”).

<a href="https://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/ukraina-ep">Ukraina EP by Iwan Lovynsky & KingSMarine</a>

EBM Day T-shirts

Via a special EBM Day T-shirt line we also decided to both remember Ukraine’s resistance and EBM-day in one, all revenue from this T-shirt line will go to Ukrainian aid.

On top we have produced special handmade steel medaillons, limited to 180 copies, representing the electronic resistance logo. You can use it as an amulet, or as a keychain. It is sold in combination with the EBM-day T-shirt (including an Electronic Resistance patch).

Shipping takes places end of December so you are sure to get your merchandise before the 24th of February. We do advise to place your order as soon as possible as the post is not always so fast.