Wumpscut remixes Acylum for new controversial ‘Kalashnikov’ download EP

The Acylum duo strikes back with the “Kalashnikov” EP on Bandcamp which – obviously – refers to the terrible weapon Michail Timofejewitsch Kalashnikov brought the world, namely the AK-47.

Pedro Engels from Acylum explains: “This weapon has been making hundreds of thousands of victims and with the renewed outbreak of war in Europe since 2022 more victims keep falling day after day… With this EP we question whether it’s time to celebrate the creator or blame human’s never-ending stupidity. When shall we ever learn from our mistakes?”

With this move Acylum continues to introduce political topics in their work. Acylum recently also remixed the single “Ukraina” by Iwan Lovynsky & KingSMarine which Side-Line magazine released past December. All proceeds from that single go to Ukrainian aid.

The 7-track EP “Kalashnikov” holds remixes from :Wumpscut:, Wajidan, 13Th Angel, Elektrostaub and Miseria Ultima. You can check it and download it below. A straight in your face EP.

