Acylum returns with all new 2CD album in April: ‘Zuchthaus’ – Pre-orders available now
The German duo Acylum, Nadine and Pedro Engel, will be back in April with an all new album, “Zuchthaus”, which is the follow-up release to 2021’s “Kampf Dem Verderb” and the 2023 EP “Kalashnikov“.
The initial release of the album emerges as a limited 2CD digipak edition, featuring remixes by formidable bands including :Wumpscut:, Supreme Court, Diffuzion, Darkness On Demand, Studio-X, Neikka RPM, Rroyce, Project Erratic, Winterhart, Say Just Words, Human Vault, Alien:Nation, Dyskolia and Deadly Injection.
You can pre-order this limited 2CD edition right now via the Alfa Matrix webstore and as download on Bandcamp. Below are already two videos from album tracks.
The German electro industrial project was founded in 2004 in Chemnitz by DJ Pedro Engel and he was joined in 2008 by Nadine “Cooraz” Engel.
