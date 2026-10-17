Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

DJ Moderno, the Madrid-based project of producer Germán Ormaechea, released the five-track mashup collection “Dark Sessions Vol. II” on Bandcamp on October 14, 2026.

The EP pairs post-punk, gothic rock and new wave tracks with contemporary electronic production: “She Sells Vagabonds” combines The Cult with New Model Army, “Lucretia Is U Tonite” combines The Sisters of Mercy with Overmono and LCD Soundsystem, “Winning Again” combines The Sound with Fred again.., “True Faith Territory” combines New Order with The Blaze, and “Love My Way On Hold” combines The Psychedelic Furs with Jamie xx.

The release continues the concept introduced on “Dark Sessions Vol. I,” connecting the darker sounds of post-punk and darkwave with UK garage, house and contemporary electronic music. Ormaechea tested all five tracks on dancefloors and mastered them for club use.

“Dark Sessions Vol. II” is available on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://djmoderno.bandcamp.com/album/dark-sessions-vol-ii" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Dark Sessions Vol. II by DJ MODERNO</a>

About DJ Moderno

DJ Moderno is the recording and DJ project of Germán Ormaechea, based in Madrid, Spain. His “Dark Sessions” series reworks post-punk, gothic rock and darkwave tracks into club-oriented mashups built around contemporary electronic production. “Dark Sessions Vol. I” received coverage from Side-Line and the Spanish outlet Rockdelux. “Dark Sessions Vol. II,” released October 14, 2026, continues the series with five new reworks.

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com