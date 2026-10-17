October 17, 2026

DJ Moderno releases post-punk mashup album ‘Dark Sessions Vol. II’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 17, 2026

Madrid producer DJ Moderno releases the post-punk mashup album “Dark Sessions Vol. II” on Bandcamp, out October 14, 2026.

DJ Moderno Dark Sessions Vol. II cover artwork
🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

DJ Moderno, the Madrid-based project of producer Germán Ormaechea, released the five-track mashup collection “Dark Sessions Vol. II” on Bandcamp on October 14, 2026.

Related newsDJ Moderno reworks post-punk classics on mashup album 'Dark Sessions Vol. I'

The EP pairs post-punk, gothic rock and new wave tracks with contemporary electronic production: “She Sells Vagabonds” combines The Cult with New Model Army, “Lucretia Is U Tonite” combines The Sisters of Mercy with Overmono and LCD Soundsystem, “Winning Again” combines The Sound with Fred again.., “True Faith Territory” combines New Order with The Blaze, and “Love My Way On Hold” combines The Psychedelic Furs with Jamie xx.

The release continues the concept introduced on “Dark Sessions Vol. I,” connecting the darker sounds of post-punk and darkwave with UK garage, house and contemporary electronic music. Ormaechea tested all five tracks on dancefloors and mastered them for club use.

“Dark Sessions Vol. II” is available on Bandcamp.

About DJ Moderno

DJ Moderno is the recording and DJ project of Germán Ormaechea, based in Madrid, Spain. His “Dark Sessions” series reworks post-punk, gothic rock and darkwave tracks into club-oriented mashups built around contemporary electronic production. “Dark Sessions Vol. I” received coverage from Side-Line and the Spanish outlet Rockdelux. “Dark Sessions Vol. II,” released October 14, 2026, continues the series with five new reworks.

Support Side-Line

More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)
Why we ask

Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive.

Handled by PayPal.

Tags:

You may have missed

Darkvolt "Gold (Louder Than Life)" single cover art

Darkvolt releases industrial rock single ‘Gold (Louder Than Life)’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 17, 2026
TourdeForce Winning single cover art

TourdeForce release video for ‘Winning,’ a cover of The Sound

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 17, 2026
Kill Instinct cover art for the single Pretty Little Nightmare

Kill Instinct release new single ‘Pretty Little Nightmare’

Britta Pirkko October 17, 2026
Urisk album artwork for CALL

Urisk release second album ‘CALL’ via Vendetta Records

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 17, 2026
Zaatar - Photo by Samuel Nogues

Zaatar releases ‘Bahnsteigkante’ single on Breathing Records

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 17, 2026