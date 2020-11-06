Electro pop act 808 Dot Pop releases triple 7 inch vinyl singles in one bundle + 2 new download only singles

808 Dot Pop, the new side-project from Metroland’s Passenger S, releases an exclusive fanbase bundle of 3 (!!) exclusive 7” vinyl releases, each limited to 150 copies and available right here via Alfa Matrix.

Across these 3 vinyl singles, 808 Dot Pop serves us the result of various collaborations (with Italian singer Noemi Aurora of Helalyn Flowers and with Belgian sound guru Franky Deblomme aka CUBIC) remaining very focused on the project’s own sonic trademark made of melodic synths, analogue drum machines, fresh dynamic bubbly sequences and floating electronics.

This vinyl collection is a nice extra to the very well received “The Colour Temperature” CD album. You can order the bundle straight from the Alfa Matrix label.

2 new downloads and an exclusive 7 inch vinyl for “Kelvin”

Next are new versions of of “Kelvin” spread over 2 separate download singles: “Kelvin (7300)” and “Kelvin (5600)”. The “5600” mix comes alongside the brand new and exclusive song entitled “Boltzmann’s K” while the “7300” 3-track single reveals both “7300” and “4500” versions of the title song next to the “Boltzmann mix” of the “Planck’s H” track.

808 DOT POP’s “Kelvin” is also released in the unique 7inch vinyl which you find in the above mentioned 7 inch vinyl bundle.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/kelvin-5600-ep?campaign=amslnews">Kelvin (5600) EP by 808 DOT POP</a>

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/kelvin-7300-ep?campaign=amslnews">Kelvin (7300) EP by 808 DOT POP</a>

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.