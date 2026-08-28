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Bradford post-punk band 1919 release the two-track single “Last Dance of the Departed” on 13 November 2026, backed with “Satellite Man”. It is the group’s first 7-inch since the “Cry Wolf” single of 1983 and their first studio release since 2021.

Pre-orders run through Bandcamp in four formats: a black 7-inch, a limited green 7-inch pressed in an edition of 300, a CD single, and a digital download at 24-bit/96kHz. Physical copies ship on or around the release date. The single carries a Cry Wolf/Engineer Records credit.

1919 line-up and recording credits

Simon “Ding” Archer recorded both tracks at 6db Studios in Salford. He plays bass and handles programming in the current line-up, alongside Rio Goldhammer on vocals, Sam Evans on guitar and founding drummer Mick Reed. Goldhammer wrote the lyrics and produced the sleeve design.

Goldhammer also directed the video for “Last Dance of the Departed”, posted to the band’s YouTube channel on 21 August 2026. It cuts together live and archive footage contributed by more than a dozen photographers, DJs and promoters, each credited by name.

The B-side title is not new to the catalogue. 1919 self-released a digital EP called “Satellite Man” on 24 December 2021, which was until now their most recent studio material.

About 1919

1919 formed in Bradford, England, in 1980 around guitarist Mark Tighe and vocalist Ian Tilleard, who had started out as Heaven Seventeen before taking the name 1919 from a book in Tighe’s collection. Bassist Nick Hiles and drummer Mick Reed completed the first settled line-up. Reed described the intent as “to create a heavy melodic intense dance band with no frills and no intentions”.

The band issued “Repulsion” / “Tear Down These Walls” as a white-label 7-inch promo in 1982, then re-released it through Red Rhino Records, which also carried the “Caged” single and the mini-album “Machine” in March 1983. They recorded a first John Peel session in May 1982 and a second on 4 May 1983. Steve Madden replaced Hiles that year. Abstract Records issued the “Cry Wolf” 7-inch and 12-inch in 1983 and the “Earth Song” 12-inch in July 1984, after the group had already split. Kev Aston on saxophone and Paul “Sputnik” Drake on synthesizer appeared with the band at various points. Members went on to 1919 AD, The Hive and Another Cinema, all of which had ended by 1986.

Tighe restarted the band in 2014 with bassist and vocalist Rio Goldhammer, self-releasing the download “Revenge” in 2015. Reed returned on drums on 30 August 2015 and Karl Donner joined on bass, moving Goldhammer to vocals. Westworld Recordings released the album “Bloodline” on 3 March 2017. Tighe died on 28 January 2017 at the age of 56, after a cancer diagnosis the previous year, and the band published an obituary in four languages; Side-Line reported it in British post-punk legends 1919 announce death guitar player Mark Tighe.

Sam Evans joined as full-time guitarist in April 2017. Steve Madden died shortly before “Futurecide” appeared on Cleopatra Records on 12 April 2019; the album carries Tighe’s last recorded performance, on “Stop the World”, and Madden’s, on “Isolation”. Side-Line ran the first play of that album and its video in Side-Line exclusive: UK post-punk band 1919 premieres new video and album!.

Archer, previously a bassist and producer with The Fall, PJ Harvey and Red Lorry Yellow Lorry, replaced Donner on 31 August 2020. The Paris label Manic Depression released the album “Citizens of Nowhere” on 25 June 2021, and the self-released “Satellite Man” EP followed that December. The band made their US debut in Los Angeles in 2023 after a Wave-Gotik-Treffen appearance in Leipzig. “Last Dance of the Departed” is their first new studio recording since 2021.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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