Metroland launches ‘Pictures To Listen To’ exposition on 24th March 2018 to coincide with launch new album

Out in April is the brand new Metroland album “Men In A Frame”. On the new album photography is the central theme, hence why the duo joined forces with 5 Belgian professional photographers from an art collective called F-8 (pronounced as ‘Faith’).

To coincide with the album an exposition, titled ‘Pictures To Listen To’, will be opened on March 24. During this vernissage, the audience will have the opportunity to experience the unique concept with the aid of state-of-the-art techniques and behold pictures taken by F-8 while listening to the music triggered by each photograph. And all this in the company of all photographers and band members.

The opening night is on 24th March 2018 from 18h onwards on ‘location’, Belgium (Art & Cars, Boomsesteenweg 4, 2630 Aartselaar – Belgium). Afterwards, it will remain accessible (for free) until 07th April 2018.

Metroland will not only present their new album “Men In A Frame”, but will also ensure that attendants have the opportunity to pre-order a set of fine art items such as an extra free bonus-compilation (containing a new and exclusive song, aptly titled ‘Pictures To Listen To’), a poster, badges, coasters, signed copies of the 10 pictures…

Dress code for the opening night: A touch of yellow.

Below is a preview of the album in the form of a mega mix which comes exclusive to the Bandcamp version of the album.

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/men-in-a-frame-bandcamp-exclusive-bonus-track-version">Men In A Frame (Bandcamp Exclusive Bonus Track Version) by METROLAND</a>

