Zool. – The Time Remaining (Album – Belgian NeuMusik / Wool-E Discs)

February 20, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Ambient, Cinematic. Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl. Background/info: behind Zool. is hiding a legendary Belgian…

Genre/Influences: Ambient, Cinematic.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/info: behind Zool. is hiding a legendary Belgian musician. Gerry Vergult aka ‘Fred Angst’ received some fame with the Belgian Post-Punk formation Aroma Di Amore, but is also active for numerous years now under the Zool. moniker. His new work released by the end of 2021 is ‘chapter 40’ in the Belgian Neumusik series.

Content: The fifth full length by Zool. is a personal interpretation of ambient music. The work reminds us that there’s not just one Ambient style, but every single artist simply gives his own interpretation of Ambient. Gerry Vergult plays the guitar creating a dreamy, but also dark and mysterious universe. The songs have been achieved with electronic treatments and piano while you now and then will notice downtempo rhythms. 

+ + + : The guitar playing is an essential element in the composition of this album. It injects a true spirit to the composition, switching from dark reverie into psychedelia. It feels like an invitation to close your eyes and embark for an imaginary trip created by Zool. The atmosphere sometimes becomes a bit hostile and yet it remains relaxing. “Melocoton” is a brilliant exposure to this work. I also must mention “Black Trap”, which is slowly evolving into another cold trip. The last cut “Wasteland” sounds as a mysterious final to this great production.

– – – : I definitely prefer the darker side of the work, which is also walking on a few sweet and dreamy paths.

Conclusion: The main strength of this Belgian Neumusik series is to make us familiar with the rather unknown, but talented Belgian Ambient composers. Zool. definitely is one of the artists you’ve to discover.

Best songs: “Melocoton”, “Black Trap”, “Hampstead”, “The Time Remaining”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.zool.be / www.facebook.com/zool.be

Label: www.wool-e-discs.be / www.belgianneumusik.be /

www.facebook.com/woolediscs


