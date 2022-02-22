Russian post-punk act Ploho release ‘Plattenbauten’ single
The Russian post-punk trio Ploho have release their first-ever German-language track, “Plattenbauten”, a translation and…
The Russian post-punk trio Ploho have release their first-ever German-language track, “Plattenbauten”, a translation and re-recording of the band’s 2015 debut song, “Новостройки” (New Buildings in English).
The standalone single is accompanied by a video featuring frontman Viktor Ujakov walking in dark back-alley while singing along to the song’s lyrics.
The lyrics were translated by the German poet Boris Shneider, and the song itself refers to a new style of communist-era high-rise apartment blocks calling to mind the Soviet era aesthetic. Frontman Viktor Ujakov adds: “This song was playing in German in my head when I found myself in eastern Berlin. I lived in exactly the same area thousands of kilometres away in Novosibirsk (West Siberia). The atmosphere was amazing.”
Formed in 2013, the trio has recorded several albums and EPs, as well as more than 10 singles. They are currently signed to Toronto-based Artoffact Records.
Check out the video for “Plattenbauten” below.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether