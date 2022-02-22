Russian post-punk act Ploho release ‘Plattenbauten’ single

The Russian post-punk trio Ploho have release their first-ever German-language track, “Plattenbauten”, a translation and re-recording of the band’s 2015 debut song, “Новостройки” (New Buildings in English).

The standalone single is accompanied by a video featuring frontman Viktor Ujakov walking in dark back-alley while singing along to the song’s lyrics.

The lyrics were translated by the German poet Boris Shneider, and the song itself refers to a new style of communist-era high-rise apartment blocks calling to mind the Soviet era aesthetic. Frontman Viktor Ujakov adds: “This song was playing in German in my head when I found myself in eastern Berlin. I lived in exactly the same area thousands of kilometres away in Novosibirsk (West Siberia). The atmosphere was amazing.”

Formed in 2013, the trio has recorded several albums and EPs, as well as more than 10 singles. They are currently signed to Toronto-based Artoffact Records.

Check out the video for “Plattenbauten” below.