UK’s legendary post punk act Chameleons (UK) joins Metropolis Records

Metropolis Records has announced the signing of the legendary English post-punk act Chameleons (UK).

In 2000 however, Chameleons (UK) had their first of a few subsequent reunions which led to “Edge Sessions (Live From The Edge)” a collection of seven classic Chameleons songs performed live in May of 2021 by founding members Mark Burgess and Reg Smithies, joined by recent members Chris Oliver on guitar, and Stephen Rice on drums. Also added are three additional bonus tracks of ChameleonsVox era live recordings.

The set will be out as download, CD and vinyl.

Chameleons (UK) will be touring the United States and Canada in 2022 with The Mission UK and Theatre of Hate. “Edge Sessions (Live From The Edge)” will be released on CD, limited edition vinyl as well as through all streaming and digital platforms on April 15, 2022 by Metropolis Records. A live MP3 of the classic 1985 song “Return of the Roughnecks” from “Edge Sessions (Live From The Edge)” is included herein.

Chameleons (UK) was formed in Manchester, England in 1981, with vocalist/bassist Mark Burgess, guitarists Reg Smithies and Dave Fielding, and drummer John Lever (who quickly replaced founding member Brian Schofield). The band released three classic albums: “Script of the Bridge” (1983),”What Does Anything Mean? Basically” (1985) and “Strange Times” (1986) before breaking up.


