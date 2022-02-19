Hydrom Line – Hydrom Line Edition 2021 (Album – Wool-E Discs)

February 19, 2022

Genre/influences: Dark-EBM. Format: Digital, CD. Background/info: Hydrom Line was a side-project set up by Belgian…

Genre/influences: Dark-EBM.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/info: Hydrom Line was a side-project set up by Belgian musicians Peter Van Bogaert (Liquid G) and Bart Verlent (Kandinsky) while a few songs were featuring female vocals by Sandra B. (who also did some vocals for Subsection 1!). Two tapes were released in 1991 and 1992. Thirty years later the duo got some of their early songs re-released on cd format by Wool-E Discs.

Content: Hydrom Line sounds like good-old Belgian Electro; a dark sound reminding me of bands like Vomito Negro and Liquid G. Haunting atmospheres joined by EBM bass lines and guitar playing by Bart Verlent. The vocals have something ghost-like while the songs featuring Sandra B. have something desolate and cold.

+ + + : This album is a great way to (re)discover Hydrom Line. The songs don’t really suffer from any weight of time and will appeal for lovers of early Vomito Negro. This is Belgian Dark-Electro power at its best and it’s even a pity this band didn’t get that much recognition. There are several cool songs featured, but I especially recommend listening to “Crash & Burn”, “Don’t Look”, “White Lake” and “Realities”.

– – – : Why did some bands become more famous and recognized than others? Even if some songs are a bit rudimentary, Hydrom Line deserved more recognition.

Conclusion: If you like the early Belgian EBM school, this album is one to put your finger on.

Best songs: “Crash & Burn”, “Don’t Look”, “White Lake”, “Realities”, “Reflections”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/hydromline

Label: www.wool-e-discs.be / www.facebook.com/woolediscs


