Wordclock – A Greater Bliss (Album – Cryo Chamber)
Genre/Influences: Cinematographic. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Portuguese artist Pedro Pimentel strikes back with the fourth…
Genre/Influences: Cinematographic.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Portuguese artist Pedro Pimentel strikes back with the fourth opus of his Wordclock project. The album comes four years after the last work “Heralds”. Pimentel again invited several guest musicians to complete the work and a few of them already contributed to the last album. Pedro Pimentel is taking care of the electronics, synths and plays different traditional instruments of European and Middle Eastern origin. Travis Laplante (US) plays saxophone, Amund Ulvestad (Norway) plays cello and did some vocals as well, Luis Neto (Portugal) plays percussion and George Shamanauri (Georgy) from Phonotek plays trumpet.
Content: The work is an evasive sonic voyage moving from dark and mysterious passages into smoother reverie driven by slow rhythms. You’ll notice a choir injecting a spiritual dimension to the work while some passages have something pretty jazzy-like.
+ + + : Wordclock remains an interesting project for its atypical approach. Pedro Pimentel holds on the mixture between electronics and sound manipulation at one side and the use of authentic instruments at the other side. It creates an authentic feeling, which is mainly emerging during the cello and trumpet play. “Beatific” is one of these tracks and an absolute masterpiece, which is accentuated by the melancholia of the cello sound. The trumpet also injects a higher dimension to the album, also creating this lazy, jazzy style.
– – – : I don’t have real minus points, but I’m sure this artist is still able to do better.
Conclusion: Wordclock remains an atypical project because of its authentic elements. This is my personal favorite Wordclock-production.
Best songs: “Beatific”, “Weighed Upon Us”, “By Becoming It”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: www.facebook.com/wordclock
Label: www.cryochamberlabel.com / www.facebook.com/CryoChamber
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether