Beyond The Ghost – The Desolation Age (Album – Cryo Chamber)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Cinematographic. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Pierre Laplace strikes back with the second chapter of…
Genre/Influences: Dark-Cinematographic.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Pierre Laplace strikes back with the second chapter of his trilogy about the “Europe Series”. He previously this year released an album about Berlin in the year 2060 and now travels to London in the year 2061 where ‘ultra-nationalist powers are fighting against each other, trying to conquer more territory and assert their supremacy’.
Content: The album takes off in a rather surprising way revealing a somewhat Kraftwerk-ian sequences surrounded by dark sound vibes and accentuated by strings. It reveals a different approach, which I would label as ‘natural evolution’ in sound, featuring explicit Electro sequences with the familiar dark atmosphere on top. Some passages feature piano like arrangements, but still the icy sound of a trumpet –which was also noticeable at “The Last Resort”.
+ + + : I already enjoyed the previous album of this French artist who simply confirms at “The Desolation Ege”. The futuristic, dystopian theme has been perfectly adapted into a production of dark reverie mixed with more chilling passages. I especially enjoyed the obscure synth parts resulting in a true masterpiece entitled “Pale Conquerors”. Another noticeable track is “Quietus” for its slow, crescendo progression. Last, but not least I also want to mention “Slow Motion Downfall” for the low resonating piano tune and the icy, trumpet part.
– – – : The last track sounds a bit as an antithesis to great album.
Conclusion: This trilogy still has its final chapter to get revealed, but so far, it’s a brilliant production.
Best songs: “Pale Conquerors”, “Quietus”, “Slow Motion Downfall”, “The Desolation Age”, “Exodus”.
Rate: 8½.
Artist: www.facebook.com/beyondtheghost
Label: www.cryochamberlabel.com / www.facebook.com/CryoChamber
