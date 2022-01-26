Dronny Darko & Phaedrus – Quasi (Album – Cryo Chamber)
Genre/Influences: Cinematographic, Dark-Ambient. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: “Quasi” is a collaborative work between Ukrainian artist…
Genre/Influences: Cinematographic, Dark-Ambient.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: “Quasi” is a collaborative work between Ukrainian artist Oleg Puzan aka Dronny Darko and Danish artist Johan de Reybekill aka Phaedrus.They also joined hands together with Tineidae, Hilyard, Phelios and Silent Universe who are each featured on one track.
Content: The work features 5 tracks, which are mainly characterized by dark prosperity. But just at the point you think it sounds relaxing you’ll notice some more obscure passages. The work has been accentuated by sweeps and boiling sound structures, the tracks being slowly built up.
+ + + : The work sounds at the edge of reverie and nightmare… a dark expression leading the listener to face his inner demons. A strong visual exposure, which especially shows on “Forbidden Symmetry” featuring Phelios is reaching a peak of coldness.
– – – : I expected a bit more out of this collaborative opus; it’s a fascinating experience in its genre, but without a true apotheosis.
Conclusion: This is a new Dark-Cinematographic experience perfectly illustrating the sound and approach of Cryo Chamber.
Best songs: “Forbidden Symmetry feat. Phelios”, “Xanthe Terra feat. Tineidae”.
Rate: 7.
Artists: www.facebook.com/dronnydarko / www.facebook.com/Johandereybekill
Label: www.cryochamberlabel.com / www.facebook.com/CryoChamber
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether