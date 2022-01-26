Dronny Darko & Phaedrus – Quasi (Album – Cryo Chamber)

January 26, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Cinematographic, Dark-Ambient.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: “Quasi” is a collaborative work between Ukrainian artist Oleg Puzan aka Dronny Darko and Danish artist Johan de Reybekill aka Phaedrus.They also joined hands together with Tineidae, Hilyard, Phelios and Silent Universe who are each featured on one track.

Content: The work features 5 tracks, which are mainly characterized by dark prosperity. But just at the point you think it sounds relaxing you’ll notice some more obscure passages. The work has been accentuated by sweeps and boiling sound structures, the tracks being slowly built up.

+ + + : The work sounds at the edge of reverie and nightmare… a dark expression leading the listener to face his inner demons. A strong visual exposure, which especially shows on “Forbidden Symmetry” featuring Phelios is reaching a peak of coldness.

– – – : I expected a bit more out of this collaborative opus; it’s a fascinating experience in its genre, but without a true apotheosis.

Conclusion: This is a new Dark-Cinematographic experience perfectly illustrating the sound and approach of Cryo Chamber.

Best songs: “Forbidden Symmetry feat. Phelios”, “Xanthe Terra feat. Tineidae”.

Rate: 7.

Artists: www.facebook.com/dronnydarko / www.facebook.com/Johandereybekill

Label: www.cryochamberlabel.comwww.facebook.com/CryoChamber


