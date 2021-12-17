Planet Supreme – Creation Of A Star (Album – Cryo Chamber)
Genre/Influences: Cinematographic, Dark-Ambient. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: This is the third album by Planet Supreme…
Genre/Influences: Cinematographic, Dark-Ambient.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: This is the third album by Planet Supreme and the first one released on Cryo Chamber. Previous works were released on Ant-Zen and Databloem. Driven by Swedish artist Karl Ture Rydby (known from Grand Mal X and StrykninY) this album is ‘for dreaming of fallen alien civilizations’.
Content: The music takes off like sounds emerging from dark dungeons with overwhelming strings on top. The tracks remain dark, here and now accentuated by electronic sequences or simply a few piano-like tones. The composition remains created by analogue sound treatments with field recordings.
+ + + : The work of Planet Supreme became more Cinematographic than the first album, but the main difference is the less Experimental approach. It makes the music more accessible while revealing a strong visual appeal. I like the analogue effects and some of the sound treatments, creating an icy feeling. The strings accentuate the Ambient sound, but also creates a growing sensation in the song structure. This feeling emerges at the last track “Above Broken Ground”, which is a brilliant and elaborated piece of music ending in a climax. I also recommend the opening track “Come Night” and “Machina”, which is driven by more explicit Electro sounds.
– – – : Next to the aforementioned great tracks, the album also reveals a few more monotone parts where less is happening.
Conclusion: “Creation Of A Star” is the right album to be released by Cryo Chamber; an enjoyable Cinematographic work.
Best songs: “Above Broken Ground”, “Come Night”, “Machina”
Rate: 7.
Artist: www.planetsupreme.se / www.facebook.com/Planet-Supreme-244077386511506
Label: www.cryochamberlabel.com / www.facebook.com/CryoChamber
