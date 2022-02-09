New single ‘The Forbidden Land’ by Vogon Poetry set for release on February 25th
Coming up from the Swedish electropop act Vogon Poetry is the all new single “The…
Coming up from the Swedish electropop act Vogon Poetry is the all new single “The Forbidden Land”. The single is the follow-up to last year’s single “Atomic Skies” by the Gothenburg trio. To be released on February 25th on all major streaming services you can already pre-order the single via the band’s Bandcamp page.
Included on the single are 3 remix versions of “The Forbidden Land” next to the original version. The remixers on duty were Psyche, Massiv in Mensch and Neuf.
More news as we get it.
