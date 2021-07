“Atomic Skies” is the brand new single by the Swedish electropop act Vogon Poetry released via the Stockholm based label Episerver. This time the Gothenburg trio returns with three tracks including the title track as well as brand new remixes of the previous singles “Tankar” and “Passion”.

Vogon Poetry has released a string of releases already including several albums, lots of singles and lots of EPs.

You can check out the new single below.