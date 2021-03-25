Brand new download compilation from Swedish Electro Scene Facebook page: ‘2011-2021 Swedish Electro Scene the compilation’

It has been 10 years since facebook page Swedish Electro Scene was started. To celebrate those 10 years on March 21st, the Swedish Electro Scene Facebook page released a free 67 track compilation titled “2011-2021 Swedish Electro Scene the compilation”.

You’ll find 67 tracks by bands and artists such as Page, Octolab, Vogon Poetry, Tolchock, Lizette Lizette, Dpoint, Neurobash, Normoria, Processor, Datapop, Asfalt, Syntet, Train To Spain and many more available for free.

You can find the compilation on Bandcamp right below.

<a href="https://swedishelectroscene.bandcamp.com/album/2011-2021-swedish-electro-scene-the-compilation">'2011-2021 SWEDISH ELECTRO SCENE the compilation' by swedish electro scene</a>