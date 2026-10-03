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This is the second album from this Dutch project, released last year.

The work comprises eight tracks that immerse the listener in an intense, almost archaic sonic experience. Noise, Industrial, and Dark-Ambient are fused into a powerful production that radiates terror. The heavily manipulated sounds and screaming vocals evoke the early magic of 1980s experimentation. While it could easily be categorized today as Power-Electronics or Death-Industrial, this is first and foremost an extreme record of lacerating sounds that will slice through your ears at high volume.

This is not a record for the faint-hearted, but rather a sonic feast for connoisseurs of extreme musical experiences. (Rating:7).

Listen to “No Good, No Evil”:

https://dunkelheitprod.bandcamp.com/track/no-good-no-evil

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I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com