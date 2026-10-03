October 3, 2026

Spur On To XS – Sacrifice As The Cornerstone To Society (Digital/CD Album – Dunkelheit Produktionen)

Inferno Sound Diaries October 3, 2026
Spur On To XS – "Sacrifice As The Cornerstone To Society" album cover
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This is the second album from this Dutch project, released last year.

The work comprises eight tracks that immerse the listener in an intense, almost archaic sonic experience. Noise, Industrial, and Dark-Ambient are fused into a powerful production that radiates terror. The heavily manipulated sounds and screaming vocals evoke the early magic of 1980s experimentation. While it could easily be categorized today as Power-Electronics or Death-Industrial, this is first and foremost an extreme record of lacerating sounds that will slice through your ears at high volume.

This is not a record for the faint-hearted, but rather a sonic feast for connoisseurs of extreme musical experiences. (Rating:7).

Listen to “No Good, No Evil”:

https://dunkelheitprod.bandcamp.com/track/no-good-no-evil

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