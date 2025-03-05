Autodafeh is back with all new EBM single ‘Fastlane’

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Autodafeh is back with an all new single, “Fastlane”, to be released on March 14 as a limited, hand-numbered 7” vinyl (100 copies only) via Dark Dimensions. The track is the second teaser for their forthcoming album “Greed”. The track comes paired with an exclusive Echoknocks remix of their 2024 digital single “One Step Forward”.

About Autodafeh

Autodafeh is a Swedish electronic body music (EBM) band hailing from the southern region of Sweden. Formed in late 2007 by childhood friends Jesper Nilsson and Mika Rossi, the duo soon welcomed Anders Olsson into the fold, completing the core trio. The idea(l): to revive the classic EBM spirit of the 1980s – think Front 242 and Nitzer Ebb.

The band’s journey began with a buzz on MySpace, leading to a swift signing with Sigsaly Transmissions and the release of their debut album, “Hunt for Glory”, in June 2008. This was followed by the EP “re:lectro” in 2009. That same year, they hit the European stages gigging across Sweden, Germany, Italy, Belgium, France, and Poland. Their sophomore album, “Identity Unknown”, followed in 2010, showcasing a refined yet raw sound.

In 2011, Autodafeh joined the Scanner label (part of Dark Dimensions) and released “Act of Faith”. Their output continued with “Blackout Scenario” (2013) and “Digital Citizens” (2014), the latter inspired by vintage synths and drum machines. After a brief hiatus in 2015 to rebuild their studio and tend to personal matters, they returned in 2016 with drummer Thomas Kroell Green as a fourth member, just in time to remix classics for their 10th anniversary compilation, “The Vintage Collection” (2018).

And now there is a new album being completed, “Greed”, first teased by the single “One Step Forward” released in April 2024.

<a href="https://scanner-dd.bandcamp.com/album/one-step-forward">One Step Forward by Autodafeh</a>

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)